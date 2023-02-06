ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations

Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield, Holyoke and Pittsfield agencies receive MassDevelopment grants to support small businesses

The Greater Holyoke Chamber, Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services and Berkshire Black Economic Council in Pittsfield are among the 13 organizations statewide that received grants to support their communities’ small businesses. On Wednesday, MassDevelopment, the development finance agency for the state, announced a round of small-business support grants from its...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country

We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester

Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts family raises questions about GoFundMe process

BOSTON — After a disaster or tragedy, a lot of people open their wallets, perhaps seeking comfort in being generous. And a lot of giving these days is done through websites like GoFundMe. But how do you know your donation actually gets to the person it's intended for? One local family says they learned the hard way that that's not a given, so they asked NewsCenter 5 for help.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $350,000 in Worcester

Jonattan Camilo bought the property at 37 Sussex Lane, Worcester, from John B Saari and Danielle N Saari on Jan. 20, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $313. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement and sits on a 8,670 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Worcester for $330,000

Adeliris Gualdarrama and Isaac Herrera bought the property at 150 Beaverbrook Parkway, Worcester, from Rafael Leon on Jan. 19, 2023, for $330,000 which works out to $330 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

MassWildlife Offers Coyote Encounter Tips

(Franklin County, MA) Recently coyotes have become more visible to the public, especially after events like last year’s drought, which drew them out in search of food sources. MassWildlife issued a list of tips for members of the public who may encounter coyotes during the current mating season, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $442,000

Carol Donnelly and James Donnelly bought the property at 770 Salisbury Street, Worcester, from E Roth T Rita on Jan. 17, 2023, for $442,000 which represents a price per square foot of $168. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently changed hands:. A...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Former Holyoke landlord pays $15,000 federal settlement

HOLYOKE — A landlord has agreed to pay a $15,000 federal settlement after forcing a Section 8 tenant to pay for his own utilities in excess of what was called for in the landlord’s agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing and Urban Development provides...
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy