Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Springfield, Holyoke and Pittsfield agencies receive MassDevelopment grants to support small businesses
The Greater Holyoke Chamber, Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services and Berkshire Black Economic Council in Pittsfield are among the 13 organizations statewide that received grants to support their communities’ small businesses. On Wednesday, MassDevelopment, the development finance agency for the state, announced a round of small-business support grants from its...
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country
We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
Massachusetts selects Behavioral Health Network to support MassHealth members
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has chosen Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN) as one of 20 Community Partners to assist MassHealth members with substantial behavioral health and complicated long-term requirements.
Single family residence sells for $385,000 in Worcester
Jorgo Tollkuci and Petrula Karapanxho acquired the property at 55 Wrentham Road, Worcester, from Henry W Mayette and Helena Mayette on Jan. 17, 2023. The $385,000 purchase price works out to $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
iBerkshires.com
Homeless Committee Hears Data on Unsheltered Pittsfield Students
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Public Schools has around 50 homeless students this school year, with many living in shelters. Deputy Superintendent Marissa Mendoza informed the Homelessness Advisory Committee about the unsheltered school-aged population last week. "It's important to just kind of keep in mind of who is identified as...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
WCVB
Massachusetts family raises questions about GoFundMe process
BOSTON — After a disaster or tragedy, a lot of people open their wallets, perhaps seeking comfort in being generous. And a lot of giving these days is done through websites like GoFundMe. But how do you know your donation actually gets to the person it's intended for? One local family says they learned the hard way that that's not a given, so they asked NewsCenter 5 for help.
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Worcester
Jonattan Camilo bought the property at 37 Sussex Lane, Worcester, from John B Saari and Danielle N Saari on Jan. 20, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $313. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement and sits on a 8,670 square-foot lot.
Single-family house sells in Worcester for $330,000
Adeliris Gualdarrama and Isaac Herrera bought the property at 150 Beaverbrook Parkway, Worcester, from Rafael Leon on Jan. 19, 2023, for $330,000 which works out to $330 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
franklincountynow.com
MassWildlife Offers Coyote Encounter Tips
(Franklin County, MA) Recently coyotes have become more visible to the public, especially after events like last year’s drought, which drew them out in search of food sources. MassWildlife issued a list of tips for members of the public who may encounter coyotes during the current mating season, which...
Condominium in Worcester sells for $442,000
Carol Donnelly and James Donnelly bought the property at 770 Salisbury Street, Worcester, from E Roth T Rita on Jan. 17, 2023, for $442,000 which represents a price per square foot of $168. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently changed hands:. A...
Free meals available to Massachusetts students this summer
The Summer Eats program will be available again this summer to students in need of meals.
Massachusetts Residents Looking for Love Should be Leary of Devastating Romance Scam
It was recently reported in a study published by Bet Massachusetts that the Bay State is the loneliest state. That's right when it comes to lonely people, Massachusetts ranks at number one. Boston in particular is considered a lonely city and is getting lonelier according to the study. You can get more information by going here.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
The Place 2 Be restaurant to host drag queen shows in Springfield and Connecticut
For a restaurant that boasts towering 50-ounce mimosas and neon signage with cheeky phrases like, “Go Bottomless,” the addition of drag queens at The Place 2 Be to its already-Instagrammable vibe is an obvious choice for its location in Springfield, according to restaurant manager Kevin Garrido. The restaurant,...
End of extra SNAP benefits means tough times for Mass. food banks
In early March, the federal government will end extra SNAP payments that have been in place since the pandemic began.
Former Holyoke landlord pays $15,000 federal settlement
HOLYOKE — A landlord has agreed to pay a $15,000 federal settlement after forcing a Section 8 tenant to pay for his own utilities in excess of what was called for in the landlord’s agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing and Urban Development provides...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
