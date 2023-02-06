GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Red Cross responds to needs across Nebraska and the annual Chili Cook-Off is a way to support those services. This highly anticipated event takes place on Saturday, February 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Folks are invited to sample chili from over 20 area chefs to benefit the Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross. Attendees at the event are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili with the People’s Choice Award.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO