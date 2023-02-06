Read full article on original website
Third-Place Blue Tigers Get a 21-Rebound Effort to Win 63-49
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Lincoln University posts Kevin Kone and Sai Witt (pronounced say) combined for 25 points and 29 rebounds to help the Blue Tigers get past Nebraska Kearney, 63-49, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Blue Tigers (16-6, 12-6)...
Lopers push winning streak to 11 games
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool reached 1,000-career points and redshirt sophomore wing Meg Burns had another career-night to help 11th-ranked Nebraska Kearney fight off Lincoln, 76-66, Saturday afternoon at Buckle Court. UNK (24-3, 17-2) pushes its win streak to 11...
UNK extends winning streak to 10
KEARNEY. Neb. — Trailing by seven in the second half things didn't look good for the top seeded Lopers. But a monster fourth quarter that saw them erase that deficit and turn it into a 60-57 win over Central Missouri. Sophomore Meg Burns led four Lopers in double digits...
Lopers shoot lights out to beat Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — UNK men's basketball team has struggled to win the close games. But on Thursday they put those demons to rest handing Central Missouri a 78-72 loss at the Health & Sports Center. The six-point victory avenges their 14-point loss to the Mules earlier this season. Sean...
Kearney tennis center a hot spot for events
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney tennis center has been open less than a year, but it's already getting national attention. Ernest Grundy Tennis Center Manager Matt Morrow has more on the events they host.
Red Cross Chili Cook-Off returns to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Red Cross responds to needs across Nebraska and the annual Chili Cook-Off is a way to support those services. This highly anticipated event takes place on Saturday, February 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Folks are invited to sample chili from over 20 area chefs to benefit the Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross. Attendees at the event are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili with the People’s Choice Award.
And they're off! Casino may bring in new visitors but horses rule at 'the Fon'
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — And they're off!. Casino gambling is here but you can still play the ponies at Fonner Park where those who make a living at the track say it's better late than never. Megan Kembel makes sure the beer and nachos are ready while her mom...
Assault case dismissed against Minden man
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — A case against a Minden man charged with assaulting a patient while he was employed at Mosaic in Axtell has been dismissed. According to Kearney County Court records, a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult against Jack Rodriguez, 23, was dismissed on the motion of the prosecutor.
Smoky, sweet, spicy: Chili Cook-Off offers variety of flavors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — The Red Cross Chili Cook-Off brought a variety of flavors with smoky, spicy, and sweet bowls of chili. The annual event at Fonner Park is a fundraiser for the American Red Cross in support of their services. The winner was Jim's Championship Chili. Jim said...
GIPS board approves to hire more teachers for Newcomers Program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) is looking to hire two additional teachers for its Newcomers Program. The program helps students who recently arrived in the country gain English language skills to transition into a traditional classroom. The district said they have 72 newcomers students as...
Group opposing power district merger gains more support
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group opposing the merger of two power districts said their cause has gained momentum. The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Board voted 7-5 in support of 'Citizens Opposed to the Merger' (COTM). The group is working against the joining of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation...
Mardi Gras fundraiser benefits Willow Rising
AXTELL, Neb. — You can celebrate Mardi Gras and help a local non-profit aimed at fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Mia Wyatt and Karla Schweiger-Arnold from Willow Rising in Grand Island joined us on NTV News at noon. Watch the interview for more details on the event.
Two Rivers: Live a heart-healthy lifestyle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. There are many different heart conditions and problems which are collectively called heart disease. Marilyn Warnken with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It is always best to discuss your heart condition with your health...
