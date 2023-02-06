ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Hsing Yun, Buddhist abbot who built universities, dies at 95

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMn2G_0kdiX2aM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBmso_0kdiX2aM00

Hsing Yun, a Buddhist abbot who established a thriving religious community in southern Taiwan and built universities overseas, has died. He was 95.

He established Fo Guang Shan monastery in 1967, aiming to propagate Buddhist humanitarian values. It would go on to operate hundreds of temples and seminaries around the world, along with universities in Taiwan, Australia , the U.S. and the Philippines.

Hsing Yun died peacefully Sunday, Fo Guang Shan said. He had largely withdrawn from public life years ago following declining health and a series of strokes.

Born Lee Kuo-shen in mainland China ’s Jiangsu province in 1927, Hsing Yun first developed an interest in Buddhism at age 12 while visiting a famous temple in the provincial capital, Nanjing.

Hsing Yun moved to Taiwan as the officially atheist Communist Party swept to power on the mainland in 1949. He became a major donor to Buddhist institutions on the mainland and advocated exchanges between China and Taiwan.

That, and his own public comments, led some to label him an advocate of unification between Taiwan and China, although he maintained strong relations with politicians across the spectrum.

Following his passing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Chen Chien-jen, whose Democratic Progressive Party favors Taiwan's independence, expressed their condolences and praised his lifetime of humanitarian work.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Secures Four More Military Bases Surrounding China

The U.S. has negotiated a deal with the Philippines, granting access to four more military bases there to hold China’s influence at bay and monitor the South China Sea and area around Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. After meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Thursday, Austin said the two countries talked about strengthening their military alliance. “These efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues to advance its illegitimate claims,” Austin said, in reference to China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. America’s bargain falls under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the countries, which allows the U.S. military to construct facilities on accessible Philippine bases, preposition equipment, upkeep aircraft and vessels, and cycle troops through the bases, according to The Wall Street Journal.Read it at The Wall Street Journal
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
24/7 Wall St.

Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World

When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
600M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy