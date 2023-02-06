ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Cazoo Announces Reverse Stock Split and Increase in Authorized Share Capital

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company’s issued and unissued share capital, par value $0.0001 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”), as well as an increase in share capital (the “share increase”). After giving effect to the reverse stock split and the share increase the Company’s authorized share...
kalkinemedia.com

Mirvac Group Posts HY Total Revenue And Other Income Of A$855 Million

* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME A$855 MILLION VERSUS A$1,654 MILLION. * DECLARES INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 5.2 AU CENTS PER SECURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
NASDAQ

State Street Updates Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.69MM shares of Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock (CTRA). This represents 6.81% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 54.57MM shares and 6.71% of the company, a decrease...
TEXAS STATE
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com

India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%

(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ambarella (AMBA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 4.03MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Garcia Ernest C. Iii Increases Position in Carvana (CVNA)

Fintel reports that Garcia Ernest C. Iii has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.12MM shares of Carvana Co (CVNA). This represents 22.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 16.12MM shares and 18.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 86.88% and an increase in total ownership of 3.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
marketscreener.com

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com

Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
Motley Fool

Why Aramark Stock Was Down on Tuesday

Aramark (ARMK -6.77%) stock stumbled on Tuesday, down by 10% as of 2 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500. That move pushed the food and uniform services specialist into negative territory for 2023, although shares are still beating the market by a comfortable margin over the past full year.
Motley Fool

Why Criteo Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Tuesday

The next-generation online advertising specialist is putting itself up for sale, according to a Reuters report. The article's sources say that it has hired a U.S. investment bank to advise it in the process. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ

Top Buys by Directors: Carter Jr.'s $3.4M Bet on BSM

The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $3.4M invested across 4 purchases by Thomas L. Carter Jr., CEO and Chairman at Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM).
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 13.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,633.20. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 236422444, 92.37% below its average volume of 3101981945.51. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...

