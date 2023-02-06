Read full article on original website
Cazoo Announces Reverse Stock Split and Increase in Authorized Share Capital
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) (“Cazoo,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company’s issued and unissued share capital, par value $0.0001 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”), as well as an increase in share capital (the “share increase”). After giving effect to the reverse stock split and the share increase the Company’s authorized share...
kalkinemedia.com
Mirvac Group Posts HY Total Revenue And Other Income Of A$855 Million
* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME A$855 MILLION VERSUS A$1,654 MILLION. * DECLARES INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 5.2 AU CENTS PER SECURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
NASDAQ
State Street Updates Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.69MM shares of Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock (CTRA). This represents 6.81% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 54.57MM shares and 6.71% of the company, a decrease...
CNBC
Solar tech company Nextracker prices above range at $24 a share in good sign for IPO market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy.
Adani says it will repay over $1 billion in debt ahead of schedule in a bid to halt stock-market rout
Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group is paying back $1.1 billion in debt ahead of schedule. It's scrambling to halt a stocks rout that's wiped out over $110 billion in market value over the past fortnight. The selloff came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of market manipulation and...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Newmont open to sweetening $16.9 billion bid for gold rival Newcrest -source
Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Newmont Corp (NEM.N) is open to slightly increasing its $16.9 billion offer for Newcrest Mining Ltd (NCM.AX), according to a source familiar with management's thinking, amid concerns its current bid is too low after recent leadership changes at the Australian company.
marketscreener.com
India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%
(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Tyson Foods takes profit hit as beef prices fall
Tyson Foods saw profits tumble in its fiscal first quarter after declining beef prices, waning demand for pork and higher costs took a toll on earnings.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ambarella (AMBA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.46MM shares of Ambarella Inc (AMBA). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 4.03MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Garcia Ernest C. Iii Increases Position in Carvana (CVNA)
Fintel reports that Garcia Ernest C. Iii has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.12MM shares of Carvana Co (CVNA). This represents 22.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 16.12MM shares and 18.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 86.88% and an increase in total ownership of 3.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
Motley Fool
Why Aramark Stock Was Down on Tuesday
Aramark (ARMK -6.77%) stock stumbled on Tuesday, down by 10% as of 2 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500. That move pushed the food and uniform services specialist into negative territory for 2023, although shares are still beating the market by a comfortable margin over the past full year.
Motley Fool
Why Criteo Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Tuesday
The next-generation online advertising specialist is putting itself up for sale, according to a Reuters report. The article's sources say that it has hired a U.S. investment bank to advise it in the process. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Carter Jr.'s $3.4M Bet on BSM
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $3.4M invested across 4 purchases by Thomas L. Carter Jr., CEO and Chairman at Black Stone Minerals LP (Symbol: BSM).
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Over 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 13.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $12,633.20. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 236422444, 92.37% below its average volume of 3101981945.51. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
