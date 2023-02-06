ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Sunny and warm stretch of days

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G86Yy_0kdiUFMr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly from the 50s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon. Humidity remains comfortably low, so expect plenty of afternoon sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFY2J_0kdiUFMr00

The warm and dry stretch of weather continues through Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees.

We may see a few spotty showers Thursday as the humidity increases ahead of the next cold front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQ3xp_0kdiUFMr00

That front pushes through late on Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The showers linger Friday night and into the early morning on Saturday.

Behind the front, we get a quick blast of cool air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid 60s, and we drop into the 40s Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4l4E_0kdiUFMr00

Sunday is still below average, but it warms up fast into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Highs return to above average for nearly next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCLuE_0kdiUFMr00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Modern Globe

People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa Peacocks

Peacocks are not native to this state. However, you can find them throughout Central and South Florida, much to the delight and sometimes disgust of their neighbors. Fanning out their splendid green, purple and gold feathers, they’ve made plenty of allies, those who enjoy their prances through places like Brandon’s Hillside Terrace, Wellswood, King Richards’ mobile home park in Gibsonton, and many other neighborhoods. However, they are not always welcome as residents.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Pinellas County holds Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Government is holding a statewide Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. During the drill, schools, organizations and individuals will simulate a Tornado Warning and find a safe place to cover, officials with the county announced. The Great Tornado Drill is a...
WFLA

Kirstie Alley’s Clearwater home listed for $5.9 million

Property records show the "Cheers" actress purchased the nine-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom property on 1100 N. Osceola Avenue in 2000 for $1.5 million. It is now on sale for $5.9 million and is already under contract, according to the listing. Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty LLC has the listing, representing Alley’s trust.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County pair take pickleball by storm

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Once college sweethearts, now, Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge are a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional pickleball. "It's honestly been a wild ride," said Fudge. DeHeart, a Jesuit High School grad, and Fudge met as members of the University of Illinois...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills’ rebranding begins to take shape

The City of Zephyrhills is getting ready to tell its story. It’s all part of the rebranding process that Pasco County’s largest municipality is undergoing — one that will carry the town into the future, and will provide a more complete picture. Zephyrhills, in conjunction with North...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.
WFLA

Man dies after crashing truck into Waller Centre in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Moments after hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a historic building on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. “It was definitely, definitely shocking. I’m just glad it seemed like it happened super early so nobody was over there,” said Lindsey Bagent, […]
LAKELAND, FL
travelawaits.com

15 Experiences To Enjoy In Beautiful Bradenton Florida

Bradenton encourages you to “Love it Like a Local” with its laid-back vibe, pristine white sandy beaches, ideal weather year round, and a nice dose of art, history, and outdoor activities. You’ll enjoy sailing, windsurfing, jet skiing, fishing, and picnicking, and you might see a manatee or dolphin or two; I did!
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Two coyotes spotted chasing North Carrollwood family's cat in driveway

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. - A homeowner's security camera caught two coyotes chasing after their family cat in North Carrollwood near Lake Magdalene early Friday morning. Coyote mating season is from January to March which is why wildlife trapper Dustin Hooper says pet owners should be cautious about leaving their cats or dogs outside. He said mating season is when they're the most active.
CARROLLWOOD, FL
WFLA

WFLA

138K+
Followers
29K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy