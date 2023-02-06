Sunny and warm stretch of days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly from the 50s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon. Humidity remains comfortably low, so expect plenty of afternoon sunshine.

The warm and dry stretch of weather continues through Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees.

We may see a few spotty showers Thursday as the humidity increases ahead of the next cold front.

That front pushes through late on Friday with a 60% chance of rain. The showers linger Friday night and into the early morning on Saturday.

Behind the front, we get a quick blast of cool air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid 60s, and we drop into the 40s Saturday night.

Sunday is still below average, but it warms up fast into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Highs return to above average for nearly next week.

