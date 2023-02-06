Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
The Suburban Times
When a Sidewalk Isn’t Enough: Vision Zero in Tacoma & Pierce County
Downtown On the Go announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic deaths have been on a steady rise. The City of Tacoma is committed to reaching a Vision Zero goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2035, but what does that really mean? Join us for a panel breaking down the causes of traffic violence, how institutions are working to stop it, and the real human impacts.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville School District replacement levy on the Feb. 14 ballot
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 8, 2023—Voters in the Marysville School District are being urged to vote by February 14 on a replacement levy that represents one of its most significant school funding measures since the 1970s. The levy failed twice in 2022, causing budget cuts across two school year cycles....
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rare Society Steakhouse opens first Washington location in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., February 8,2023—The San Diego-born open-flame steakhouse, Rare Society, opens its fourth location in Mill Creek today, February 8, the first location outside California, featuring a menu of Santa Maria-style grilled meats inspired by vintage Las Vegas steakhouses. Mill Creek is first of an estimated 15 locations opening throughout the U.S. over the next five years by Trust Restaurant Group.
everettpost.com
A Small River with a Huge Impact; Stillaguamish Restoration and Recovery
A relatively small river with a huge impact, the Stillaguamish is at the leading edge of salmon declines and habitat conservation concerns in Washington State and across the West Coast. The Endangered Species Act-listed wild Chinook and steelhead runs, a century of habitat loss and degradation, developing communities and changing landscapes all combine in an imperiled ecosystem that is a top priority for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Native American tribes, local governments, agriculture, anglers, conservationists, and many other stakeholders.
rentonreporter.com
Renton mayor testifies in Olympia in support of drug law reform
In the wake of the Washington Supreme Court’s State v. Blake decision, which ruled the state’s simple drug possession law unconstitutional, the state’s many jurisdictions have been trying to figure out whether to fix the old law — or whether it is worth re-criminalizing drugs at all.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
KUOW
New plan for tackling homelessness has big goals and a huge price tag
“Collective action is the path to solving complex problems, and this plan is the embodiment of our region’s decision to dramatically reduce homelessness.” That’s how the King County Regional Homelessness Authority begins its new five-year draft plan. That proposal was announced last month and is currently receiving...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts
Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
lynnwoodtimes.com
The fallout from Binda’s “Love Conquers All” Tour fiasco continues
LYNNWOOD, Wash., February 5, 2023—Fallout from what should have been an altruistic speaking tour, has been marred in scandal for Lynnwood Councilman Joshua Binda, with the latest coming from the Lake Washington School District confirming that the councilman failed to follow protocols violating scores of students’ privacy rights and safety.
Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country
One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County Sheriff seeking applicants for Advisory Committee
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, February, 6, 2023—The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications to fill positions on the Snohomish County Sheriff Community Advisory Committee. The Community Advisory Committee was established in 2021 under the leadership of Sheriff Adam Fortney. The Committee is a group of community stakeholders who serve as a resource to the Sheriff and his team in understanding and responding to public safety issues facing the Sheriff’s Office and community.
How Seattle PD is impacted by end of COVID vaccine mandate
Following updated public health guidelines, King County and its county seat, Seattle, will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement. With the directive in the rearview mirror, many industries are hopeful its employees who quit or were fired will be able to return to aid what many are calling a “staffing crisis.” Of the sectors most maligned by the mandate — law enforcement was at the front of the drama, leaving its future the murkiest over non-vaccinated officers making their return.
theregistryps.com
320-Unit Development Planned for Seattle’s South Lake Union Approved at EDG Meeting
South Lake Union, which rarely experiences a lack of development activity, has another project on the way. At an Early Design Guidance (EDG) meeting on Feb. 1, Seattle’s West Design Review Board approved a proposed 320-unit high-rise residential tower to proceed to the next stage of the city’s design review board.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup’s Rumor of the Month for February
City of Lakewood announcement. Rumor: “I heard that our Puyallup Police Officers really love donuts.”. Yes, our officers love donuts…especially ones with sprinkles! The history behind police officers’ love affair with the humble donut goes back many decades. Legend has it that back in the 40s and 50s, before 24-hour restaurants and fast-food chains, the only place open in the wee hours to get a snack was the donut shop. These stores often opened early, around 4 am, to beat the breakfast rush. Officers working the graveyard shift would often visit these establishments for a cup of coffee and a quick, affordable snack…a donut. If you had to work at 4 am, wouldn’t you want a donut too?
waterlandblog.com
Ground broken for 334 units of new affordable housing at Redondo Heights
Photo: Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer; King County Executive Dow Constantine; MSC CEO Robin Corak; Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; and SRI President Len Brannen. Photo Credit: Mel Ponder Photography. More affordable housing is coming to Federal Way, as ground was broken on...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
MyNorthwest.com
Thousands in north Seattle lose power due to unknown causes
Power has been restored to the houses in the area, according to Seattle City Light. A large power outage has cut power to thousands in north Seattle Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. Seattle City Light says about 6,000 customers from Green Lake to Wallingford lost electricity, and crews are still...
Federal Way mayor in full support of bills re-criminalizing drug possession
Multiple bills have flooded the state legislature to reclassify drug possession — including fentanyl — as a felony offense. SB 5536, coined as the Robinson Bill, makes knowing possession of a counterfeit or controlled substance a gross misdemeanor and makes knowing possession of an FDA-approved drug a misdemeanor.
King County, Seattle eliminate employee vaccine mandate
King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, effective today, according to a press release. “The vaccine mandate was an effective and necessary tool for protecting the health and safety of City workers and the public we serve,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Rooted in our shared values of safety and health equity, we will continue to follow this approach as we respond to next steps in the pandemic and continue to advance efforts to ensure a thriving and equitable recovery for all Seattle residents and neighbors.”
