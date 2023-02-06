Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks recruiting, leadership in 1st post-Rose Bowl presser
A month has passed since Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, and James Franklin returned to the podium to address the media for the first time since that win. Franklin talked for over half an hour before the official introduction of Penn State’s new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin talks ‘impressive’ adjustment for Penn State football’s two skill-position transfers
With heavy wind gusts and occasional snow, February is much different in State College than it is in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, or Tallahassee, Florida — where Penn State’s two skill-position transfers were before. Mixed in with typical 3 a.m. wakeups for winter workouts, former North Carolina cornerback...
Digital Collegian
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball
Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Digital Collegian
‘That was just Nick’ | Fellow Penn State friends reflect on the life of Nick Feinstein
Nick Feinstein was the type of kid to summit the Colorado 14ers, ski some of the most difficult double black diamond runs at Colorado resorts, hold his breath for two and a half minutes while abalone diving and get a tattoo with his resident assistant within the first two weeks of freshman year.
Digital Collegian
Bailey Parshall reflects on her time with Penn State softball entering her final year
As Penn State gets ready for another season spring 2023, pitcher Bailey Parshall gets ready for it to be her last. Even though it may be hard for any player to leave their respective team, not every player can say they had a career like Parshall’s. She’s among the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse announces 2023 game day promotion schedule
One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season. The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.
Digital Collegian
Forward Frankee Flesher signs with Penn State women's soccer in 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has added another member to its 2023 freshman class. Forward Frankee Flesher’s signing with the Nittany Lions was announced on Tuesday. Flesher impressed this past fall during her senior campaign with West Geauga High School, totaling 79 points across 19 games. Now, the Chesterland, Ohio, native will...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center
In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces hire of new deputy athletics director Brandi Stuart
Penn State added a new face to its athletics department hierarchy this morning. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft brought on Brandi Stewart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, a role she'll begin on March 13. Stuart, who spent two years at Texas Tech as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Digital Collegian
Cristian Driver, Tyrece Mills to switch positions for Penn State football in 2023
With winter workouts off and running Tuesday, two Penn State players switched positions, acclimating themselves in a new room ahead of Spring ball. Cristian Driver, who spent time at both safety and cornerback since appearing on campus this past summer, said he has “fully switched over” to wide receiver. Meanwhile, former Lackawanna defensive back Tyrece Mills, who played linebacker in 2022-23, moved back to safety.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse to play 3 televised games on Big Ten Network
The Big Ten women's lacrosse television schedule was officially released by the Big Ten Network on Monday. Penn State's games against Ohio State on March 25, Northwestern on March 30 and Maryland on April 13 will be nationally televised on the network. The Nittany Lions went 6-9 last campaign, looking...
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system
Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s lacrosse announces game day themes for 2023
There's a lot of fun is in store for Penn State fans at the nine games held at Panzer Stadium this spring. Right off the bat there will be a toy drive for Saturday’s home opener against Bucknell, and the following week will be Pride Game when the blue and white takes on Drexel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey earns small bump up in USCHO poll
After splitting last weekend’s series opposite Ohio State, Penn State has moved up a spot in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions now sit at No. 8, but still stand behind the No. 7 Buckeyes, who bounced back from a Friday defeat to down Penn State 4-2 on Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball looks to bounce back after loss with games against Wisconsin, Maryland
With Penn State’s tournament hopes on the ropes, the Nittany Lions return to action with a pair of Big Ten battles against Wisconsin and Maryland. With the battle against the Badgers set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the clash with Maryland at noon on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are preparing to take on two of the nation’s top-30 defenses.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey continues finding success on-ice and in USCHO poll
Despite its steady upward trajectory, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions’ most recent weekend series saw the team go on the road to sweep Syracuse. Across that pair of contests, Penn State outscored the Orange 11-1. Those two wins improved the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey players set to host Penn State Sled Hockey Classic charity event
Penn State is set to host the first ever Penn State Sled Hockey Classic charity event. The classic, organized by the Nittany Lions’ roster, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will see the team scrimmage against the Happy Valley Coyotes sled hockey team. The scrimmage will start...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball stays busy in transfer portal, adds Coastal Carolina libero Lina Perugini
Penn State continues to get deeper as coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley grabbed another transfer, this time to bolster the back row. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native and defensive specialist Lina Perugini returns to the Keystone State from the Palmetto State, where Perugini was a leader for Coastal Carolina. As the anchor for the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus, musician TEEJ talks career, finding passions after college
Business and the responsibilities of adult life often take priority for most people. However, Penn State alumnus T.J. Cornwall has found a way to balance both. Cornwall, who goes by the stage name TEEJ, is a singer, producer, pianist and songwriter from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He recently released “Millennial Gideon,”...
