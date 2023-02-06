ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball

Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center

In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
Digital Collegian

Cristian Driver, Tyrece Mills to switch positions for Penn State football in 2023

With winter workouts off and running Tuesday, two Penn State players switched positions, acclimating themselves in a new room ahead of Spring ball. Cristian Driver, who spent time at both safety and cornerback since appearing on campus this past summer, said he has “fully switched over” to wide receiver. Meanwhile, former Lackawanna defensive back Tyrece Mills, who played linebacker in 2022-23, moved back to safety.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s lacrosse announces game day themes for 2023

There's a lot of fun is in store for Penn State fans at the nine games held at Panzer Stadium this spring. Right off the bat there will be a toy drive for Saturday’s home opener against Bucknell, and the following week will be Pride Game when the blue and white takes on Drexel.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s hockey earns small bump up in USCHO poll

After splitting last weekend’s series opposite Ohio State, Penn State has moved up a spot in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions now sit at No. 8, but still stand behind the No. 7 Buckeyes, who bounced back from a Friday defeat to down Penn State 4-2 on Saturday.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball looks to bounce back after loss with games against Wisconsin, Maryland

With Penn State’s tournament hopes on the ropes, the Nittany Lions return to action with a pair of Big Ten battles against Wisconsin and Maryland. With the battle against the Badgers set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the clash with Maryland at noon on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are preparing to take on two of the nation’s top-30 defenses.
