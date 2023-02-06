Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona leads Pac-12 at No. 4 in AP Top 25 (2/6/23)
The Wildcats move up to No. 4 and UCLA moved up to No. 7
Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 Released On Monday
The new AP Top 25 college basketball poll saw some major shakeup after another wild weekend of hoops. The Houston Cougars clawed their way back to No. 2 in the rankings and nearly retook the top spot with Purdue falling to No. 21 Indiana over the weekend. However, the Boilermakers were able to hold ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: No. 2 Houston nearly catches top-ranked Purdue in updated Coaches Poll
Purdue narrowly held on to its spot atop the Coaches Poll on Monday as the Boilermakers edged Houston in first-place votes by a 15-13 margin after suffering their second loss of the season on Saturday at Indiana. In terms of total points, Purdue's edge on the Cougars is just 780-765 as the teams sport an identical 22-2 record.
Purdue Remains No. 1 in Latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll Despite Loss
Purdue retained the No. 1 spot atop the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll despite losing to rival Indiana 79-74 on the road. The Boilermakers, now 22-2 and 11-2 in the Big Ten, were among four teams receiving first-place votes.
Iowa State vs. West Virginia prediction and odds for Wednesday, February 8 (Value on the under)
Iowa State and West Virginia meet in Morgantown on Wednesday, each off of two impressive victories. The Cyclones continued their home excellence, beating Kansas 68-53 on Saturday, moving to 12-0 straight up at home in one of the best defensive efforts of the season. However, they have been far worse at home, 4-5 against the spread this season and face a West Virginia team that is off a 32-point win at home against Oklahoma on Saturday night.
Scoreboard roundup -- 2/7/23
Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New York 102, Orlando 98 New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107 Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112 Memphis 104, Chicago 89 Denver 146, Minnesota 112 Oklahoma City 133, LA Lakers 130 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1 (OT) San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT) NY Islanders 4, Seattle 0 Edmonton 5, Detroit 2 Vegas 5, Nashville 1 Anaheim 3, Chicago 2 (OT) TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL UConn 87, Marquette 72 Indiana 66, Rutgers 60 Virginia 63, NC State 50 Kansas St. 82, TCU 61
Indiana Women's Basketball Earns its Highest Ranking Ever in Week 14 Associated Press Poll
The Hoosiers have achieved another milestone this season as they earn the highest ranking in program history in Week 14's Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The full list complete with season records is inside.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Iowa State Cyclones take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa State West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State West Virginia. The Big 12 is such a cutthroat world. West Virginia didn’t win a Big 12...
flosoftball.com
Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Features Oklahoma State Softball, Oregon
For two weeks in February, Puerto Vallarta becomes one of the hotbeds for college softball in North America. The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge returns in 2023 for two weeks of college softball featuring some of the best teams in the sport. Played in consecutive weeks, the PV Challenge is one of several highly-anticipated preseason college softball tournaments in the first month of the season along with the Mark Campbell Invitational and the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
