aiexpress.io
Techtouch Announces JPY 1.78 Billion Funding Round
Techtouch, a Tokyo, Japan-based native supplier of digital adoption platforms, raised JPY 1.78Billion funding. The spherical, which brings its whole funds to 2.4 billion yen, was led by DNX Ventures with participation from Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, SMBC Enterprise Capital, Mizuho Capital, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Dentsu Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, BRICKS FUND TOKYO, THE CREATIVE FUND, DBJ Capital, and Archetype Ventures.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
Arm CEO says firm fully committed to a market listing this year
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Softbank-owned British chip technology firm Arm told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is committed to a stock market float this year.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Dell is latest tech company to slash jobs, cutting about 6,600
The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
Dell cutting 6,600 jobs
Dell Technologies is the latest technology company to announce job cuts, saying Monday that it will be cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 6,600 jobs. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Dell will cut 5 percent of its global workforce to respond to a “challenging global economic environment.” Co-Chief Operating…
Unilever to build Mexico plant as part of $400 million investment
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.
Boeing Cutting 2,000 HR, Finance Roles as It Ramps Up Production
"Boeing is cutting 2,000 jobs in its human resources and finance departments in 2023. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing said in a statement to AP. “While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.”As of the end of last year, Boeing employed 156,000 workers globally. The cuts make up about 15 percent of the finance department. About a third of those positions will be outsourced to a consulting firm in India, according to a report from The Seattle Times.The white-collar job cuts coincide with a hiring spree in Boeing's business, engineering, and manufacturing units that's designed to help the company catch up 0n jetliner production hampered during the pandemic. Boeing last week said it expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023, while acknowledging that it would "lower staffing within some support functions.""
Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?
The iconic growth stock investor keeps adding to an obscure 3D stock. She might be onto something.
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
TechCrunch
Jobber fixes on $100M as its platform for home services pros hits 200K users
This Series D is being led by new backer General Atlantic, with participation also from Summit Partners, Version One Ventures and Tech Pioneers Fund. Summit led the company’s previous round of $60 million in January 2021. As with that last round, the startup is not disclosing its valuation, but co-founder and CEO Sam Pillar noted in an interview that it was “multiple times” the previous valuation, and described it as a “clean up round.”
Figure Technologies Cuts Funding Goal Amid Venture Capital Downturn
Figure Technologies has reportedly cut its funding goal and may spin off some product lines. Bloomberg reported Monday (Feb. 6) that the startup building blockchain-based financial products aims to raise $100 million — one-third of the amount it had planned earlier and seemed to be near achieving— but that it may wait until the venture capital market picks up.
Computer maker Dell lays off more than 6,500 in latest wave of tech job cuts
The computer manufacturer Dell is eliminating more than 6,500 jobs in response to diminishing sales.
marketscreener.com
India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%
(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
ServiceNow CEO’s $25 million stock sale called ‘opportunistic’ as shares slide
Shares of ServiceNow Inc. fell in Monday trading after the company's chief executive disclosed the sale of a sizable chunk of stock.
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
