State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance

Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
Digital Collegian

Penn State’s Thespian Society performs 'Tell Your Tale' show for 'MasquerAIDS' benefit concert

Penn State’s Thespian Society put on a cabaret event for its annual benefit concert “MasquerAIDS" at the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall Sunday evening. The Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance has partnered with Thespians for MasquerAIDS — shortened to "MAIDS" — since the spring of 2002 to raise funds and awareness for the disease.
Digital Collegian

Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball

Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Digital Collegian

Cristian Driver, Tyrece Mills to switch positions for Penn State football in 2023

With winter workouts off and running Tuesday, two Penn State players switched positions, acclimating themselves in a new room ahead of Spring ball. Cristian Driver, who spent time at both safety and cornerback since appearing on campus this past summer, said he has “fully switched over” to wide receiver. Meanwhile, former Lackawanna defensive back Tyrece Mills, who played linebacker in 2022-23, moved back to safety.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center

In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings

In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse announces 2023 game day promotion schedule

One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season. The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.
Digital Collegian

SATIRE | Resurrecting a legend, saving Gumby’s Pizza’s place in history

Earlier this semester, State College’s cuisine scene took a major hit. It's now been a few weeks, so I think we are finally ready to talk about it. Gumby’s Pizza was a downtown staple. It was a run-down oasis perfect after a long night out. It served food that could perfectly suppress the Jack Daniel’s looking its way back to your throat.
Digital Collegian

Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system

Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Digital Collegian

Big Ten Network announces Penn State men's lacrosse TV schedule

Penn State lacrosse fans are in for a treat this spring. The Nittany Lions are set to play five televised contests this season on Big Ten Network between March 25 and April 21. All five games will come consecutively on Penn State’s schedule, beginning with Maryland and continuing with matchups...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Faculty and Staff Recognized for Length of Service at Penn State DuBois

At a special luncheon held on campus, those members whose years of employment reached five-year milestones were honored. Members of the faculty and staff at Penn State DuBois were recognized for their length of service to the campus at a special luncheon. Credit: Penn State. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief...

