Digital Collegian
‘That was just Nick’ | Fellow Penn State friends reflect on the life of Nick Feinstein
Nick Feinstein was the type of kid to summit the Colorado 14ers, ski some of the most difficult double black diamond runs at Colorado resorts, hold his breath for two and a half minutes while abalone diving and get a tattoo with his resident assistant within the first two weeks of freshman year.
Digital Collegian
Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance
Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
Digital Collegian
Bailey Parshall reflects on her time with Penn State softball entering her final year
As Penn State gets ready for another season spring 2023, pitcher Bailey Parshall gets ready for it to be her last. Even though it may be hard for any player to leave their respective team, not every player can say they had a career like Parshall’s. She’s among the...
Another 2-match weekend ahead for Penn State; Cael Sanderson says 125-pound spot belongs to Gary Steen
It’s 13 down and three to go this season for the No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team, which will take a 41-match winning streak to Rutgers on Friday and return home Sunday to Rec Hall, where the Lions more than likely will clinch the regular-season Big Ten title against Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s Thespian Society performs 'Tell Your Tale' show for 'MasquerAIDS' benefit concert
Penn State’s Thespian Society put on a cabaret event for its annual benefit concert “MasquerAIDS" at the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall Sunday evening. The Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance has partnered with Thespians for MasquerAIDS — shortened to "MAIDS" — since the spring of 2002 to raise funds and awareness for the disease.
Digital Collegian
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball
Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Digital Collegian
Cristian Driver, Tyrece Mills to switch positions for Penn State football in 2023
With winter workouts off and running Tuesday, two Penn State players switched positions, acclimating themselves in a new room ahead of Spring ball. Cristian Driver, who spent time at both safety and cornerback since appearing on campus this past summer, said he has “fully switched over” to wide receiver. Meanwhile, former Lackawanna defensive back Tyrece Mills, who played linebacker in 2022-23, moved back to safety.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center
In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
Digital Collegian
Forward Frankee Flesher signs with Penn State women's soccer in 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has added another member to its 2023 freshman class. Forward Frankee Flesher’s signing with the Nittany Lions was announced on Tuesday. Flesher impressed this past fall during her senior campaign with West Geauga High School, totaling 79 points across 19 games. Now, the Chesterland, Ohio, native will...
Onward State
Sewing, Seams, & Sports Teams: Meet Penn State Athletics’ Alterations Specialist
As a Penn State football fan, it’s easy to get swept up in the action of intense tackles, dramatic catches, and major plays. One individual, though, watches these games to check in on her niche and precise work. Penn State Alterations Specialist Autumn Grace is in charge of taking...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse announces 2023 game day promotion schedule
One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season. The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.
Digital Collegian
SATIRE | Resurrecting a legend, saving Gumby’s Pizza’s place in history
Earlier this semester, State College’s cuisine scene took a major hit. It's now been a few weeks, so I think we are finally ready to talk about it. Gumby’s Pizza was a downtown staple. It was a run-down oasis perfect after a long night out. It served food that could perfectly suppress the Jack Daniel’s looking its way back to your throat.
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system
Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Network announces Penn State men's lacrosse TV schedule
Penn State lacrosse fans are in for a treat this spring. The Nittany Lions are set to play five televised contests this season on Big Ten Network between March 25 and April 21. All five games will come consecutively on Penn State’s schedule, beginning with Maryland and continuing with matchups...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey continues finding success on-ice and in USCHO poll
Despite its steady upward trajectory, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions’ most recent weekend series saw the team go on the road to sweep Syracuse. Across that pair of contests, Penn State outscored the Orange 11-1. Those two wins improved the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball looks to bounce back after loss with games against Wisconsin, Maryland
With Penn State’s tournament hopes on the ropes, the Nittany Lions return to action with a pair of Big Ten battles against Wisconsin and Maryland. With the battle against the Badgers set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the clash with Maryland at noon on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are preparing to take on two of the nation’s top-30 defenses.
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball's Jay Harry receives preseason honors, ranks among top 50 shortstops by D1Baseball
Following a breakout sophomore campaign, shortstop Jay Harry is poised for another dominant season in Happy Valley, receiving preseason top-50 recognition. Heading into his junior season, Harry was ranked among the top 50 shortstops by D1Baseball, slotting in at the No. 49 spot and joining an elite group at the position.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Faculty and Staff Recognized for Length of Service at Penn State DuBois
At a special luncheon held on campus, those members whose years of employment reached five-year milestones were honored. Members of the faculty and staff at Penn State DuBois were recognized for their length of service to the campus at a special luncheon. Credit: Penn State. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief...
Digital Collegian
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey earns plentiful recognition from CHA
Penn State women’s hockey raked in recognition on Monday following its sweep of Syracuse, as three Nittany Lions were named CHA Players of the Week. Junior Kiara Zanon was named forward of the week following her two-goal showing against the Orange last weekend. Senior Izzy Heminger was named the...
