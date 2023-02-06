Read full article on original website
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery supply chain state of health
Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
bstrategyhub.com
Top 11 John Deere Competitors & Alternatives
John Deere is a legendary brand in the world of agricultural equipment and machinery. Established in 1837, it is one of the oldest and most well-known companies. John Deere has a long and storied history of supplying farmers and ranchers with the highest quality equipment and machinery, from tractors and combines to hay balers and sprayers [1].
Microsoft Seeks Coalition To Boost Congo's Cobalt Mines, Counter EV Battery Crisis From Growing Demand
Microsoft Corp MSFT visited an artisanal cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in December to start formalizing the little-regulated and dangerous cobalt industry critical to meeting global demand for battery material. In the first known visit by Microsoft, chief of staff for tech and corporate responsibility Michele Burlington...
Sales Of Electric Trucks Will Be 1,154,996 Units By 2030, Globally: P&S Intelligence
The sales volume of the electric truck market was 86,799 units in 2022, which is predicted to hit 1,154,996 units by 2030, advancing at a 38.2% Compound Annual Growth (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, as per P&S Intelligence. Compared to electric trucks, the traditional ones have higher
marketscreener.com
Golden Ridge Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program on the Williams Gold Property
Kelowna, British Columbia – — TheNewswire - February 6, 2023 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Golden Ridge” or “the Company”) (TSXV:GLDN) is pleased to announce the completion of the maiden 4,185m drill program on the Williams Gold Property (“Williams” or “the Property”) within the.
investing.com
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
ien.com
Airbus Selects Nidec to Develop Electric Motors for Prototype
French electric motor manufacturer Nidec Leroy-Somer has signed an agreement with Airbus to develop an electric motor for its hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine prototype, as part of Airbus’ goal to bring the first zero-emission commercial aircraft to market by 2035. Nidec Leroy-Somer has already provided advanced technologies to many...
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
NOX, a Global Leader in Flooring, Recognized by Taking the Sustainability of Flooring to the Next Level at TISE 2023
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- NOX Corporation (CEO Dan Koh), a global luxury vinyl tile (LVT) manufacturer, won the ‘Best of Surfaces 2023 Award’ for its leadership in sustainability at the International Surface Event 2023 (TISE 2023), the largest flooring exhibition in the United States, which was held in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023 (local time). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005657/en/ NOX Corporation recognized by taking the sustainability of flooring to the next level at TISE 2023 (photo: NOX Corporation)
packworld.com
Automation Lets Loud Labs’ Cannabis Oil Go National
In 2015, Jake Berry and Coley Walsh founded Pyramid Pens, which now operates under the Loud Labs umbrella, a brand selling various formulations of cannabis oil packaged in cartridges that could be used in a host of vaping devices. Using the well-regarded CO2 extraction process, the partners began formulating unique strains and flavors of THC and CBD oils for vaping. In fact, the brand’s innovative attitude toward packaging caught our eye back in 2019, read about what they were doing then, and see how far they’ve come in what follows.
Recycling Today
LyondellBasell, Kirkbi invest in APK to develop recycling technology
Plastics, chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell and Kirkbi A/S, the holding and investment company of the Lego brand, have signed an agreement to make an investment in Germany-based APK, which specializes in using a solvent-based recycling technology for low-density polyethylene (LDPE). The companies say APK aims to increase the recycling...
theevreport.com
Kautex Textron Receives First Order for Innovative Thermoplastic Composite Skid Plate for Electric Vehicles
BONN, Germany – Kautex Textron, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., has secured its first order from an automotive OEM for its new thermoplastic composite underbody battery protection skid plate. The skid plate will be part of the company’s new Pentatonic battery system product line, aimed at supporting battery electric vehicle production.
PV Tech
Enel reported to be selling stake in 3GW Sicilian module factory
Italian renewable energy group Enel Green Power has reportedly entered talks to sell a stake in its 3GW PV module manufacturing facility in Sicily. According to Reuters, renewables investor and asset managerNextEnergy Capital is poised to buy a minority stake in the facility, though an official announcement from Enel is expected to be issued in the coming days.
rigzone.com
Woodside To Pick Development Concept For Timor-Leste Gas Project
Woodside Energy and its partners have agreed to quickly begin a concept select program for the Greater Sunrise natural gas project off Timor-Leste. Woodside Energy and its partners have agreed to quickly begin a concept select program for the Greater Sunrise natural gas project off Timor-Leste. Woodside and the JV...
packworld.com
Packaging’s Most Versatile, Sustainable Option
That’s ultimately what plastic packaging’s harshest critics are pushing for. Single-use plastic packaging may be the current focus of their environmental animus, but nothing short of total eradication of polymers is their ultimate goal. Eliminating just four popular packaging polymers—polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, and polystyrene—wouldn’t just wipe out...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Environmental Impact Center Helps Accelerate Sustainability Agendas
Ivalua launched the Environmental Impact Center (EIC), a solution that enables organizations to measure and reduce their value chain (or Scope 3) emissions, helping companies accelerate sustainability agendas with reliable emissions data for all the direct and indirect products. “In contrast to other solutions, the EIC will allow procurement to...
3DPrint.com
Carbon Fiber and Critical 3D Printing at TIPE 2023
As discussed in a previous article on the event, the TIPE 2023 event from Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) was replete with sessions dedicated to key developments in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. Two such sessions were “Production AM for Critical Applications,” and “Sustainability of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) in Additive Manufacturing,” both of which demonstrated how mature the industry has become since I first began writing about it over a decade ago.
OilPrice.com
Green Steel Startup Secures $120 Million Series C Funding
The Renewables MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index) traded sideways in January, dropping a mere 1.28%. A significant drop in grain oriented electrical steel had the largest impact on the index month-over-month. Other parts of the index, particularly steel forms, managed to hold up better, trading sideways or rising slightly. Overall, the world continues to push for renewable resources regardless of their availability.
Auto industry risks missing climate goal by 75% -industry-backed study
Feb 8 (Reuters) - The automotive industry is likely to miss climate goals by 75%, according to a study backed by electric vehicle makers Polestar and Rivian (RIVN.O) that was released on Wednesday.
