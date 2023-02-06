Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv Says It Must Use Every Day to Ramp Up Defenses at the Front, Ahead of Russian Offensive

Read full article on original website
Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
A key ally of Putin said he wants to invade Poland next, ignoring Russia's inability to capture Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said it was his intention to turn to Poland after Ukraine, while predicting that the Ukraine war will end this year.
Russia Reveals Simple Message Sent From U.S.
A top Russian official said he was given a message from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Russian Propagandist Shot in the Head Could Be 'Warning' to Wagner Leader
The man who claimed he was the creator of the "Z" sign that indicates support for Russia's war in Ukraine was shot over the weekend.
Daily Beast
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Business Insider
Zelenskyy aide resigns after suggesting Ukraine air defense caused a Russian missile to hit an apartment building, killing 44
A Ukrainian official resigned after suggesting Russia did not target a Dnipro apartment block with a missile. Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine shot down the Russian missile that hit the block, killing 44. The remarks caused outrage in Ukraine, and handed the Kremlin a PR coup.
A Russian officer who brandished the skull of a Ukrainian soldier at a heavy metal concert was shot in an 'execution-style' hit: report
Igor Mangushev, who was filmed last year brandishing the purported skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier, was shot in the head at close range over the weekend.
Former NATO advisor: 'If you can get the Russians out of Crimea, the Ukrainians will win'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director of the McCain Institute, and former NATO commander General Philip Breedlove on the latest developments from the battlefield in Ukraine.
Ukraine tank commander says his unit has just one problem
CNN Senior International Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen goes to the front lines near Bakhmut, Ukraine, with a unit fighting Russian forces in a Soviet-era T-64 tank.
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
China weighs in on the war in Ukraine, pushing Europe to stop trying to get Kyiv a 'complete victory' over Russia
As Kyiv pushes the West for more advanced weapons, China's top diplomat to the EU said Beijing was worried about the war with Russia escalating.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Centre Daily
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Ukraine Could Strike Devastating Blow to Putin as Military Struggles
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants Crimea back. Should Ukraine reclaim the peninsula, Russia would be greatly weakened politically.
