Mercer County, PA

MarknPam Muehlman
2d ago

such a shame....everyone is hiring and paying abnormally high wages...who needs to steal?...now these teens will have records that will haunt them for many years

Related
venangoextra.com

Cochranton man facing charges in two incidents

A Cochranton man is facing a number of charges in connection with two recent incidents. Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that on Jan. 28, Curtis Giles, 23, walked into Rural King on Route 8, took a crossbow valued at $600 and left the store without paying for the bow.
COCHRANTON, PA
explore venango

New Details Emerge in Arrest of ‘Crossbow Caper’ Suspect

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – New details have been released by the Franklin Police Department about the arrest of a Cochranton man who was reportedly caught on surveillance camera at the Franklin Rural King after allegedly stealing a crossbow. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse

A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives

An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Former Liberty school superintendent found not guilty on all charges

Former Liberty School District Superintendent Joseph Nohra was found not guilty on all charges against him in court Wednesday afternoon. Nohra was found not guilty of six felony counts of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communication, and five misdemeanor counts of interfering with civil rights. Jury selection wasn't needed...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

