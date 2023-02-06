Read full article on original website
MarknPam Muehlman
2d ago
such a shame....everyone is hiring and paying abnormally high wages...who needs to steal?...now these teens will have records that will haunt them for many years
Reply(1)
4
Related
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fishing tourney scandal now charged in Hermitage counterfeiting probe
A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament , who is as well accused of stalking and harassing a woman in Mercer County faces a new charge for allegedly giving his son two phony $100 bills to spend at a bowling alley. Hermitage Police...
venangoextra.com
Cochranton man facing charges in two incidents
A Cochranton man is facing a number of charges in connection with two recent incidents. Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint that on Jan. 28, Curtis Giles, 23, walked into Rural King on Route 8, took a crossbow valued at $600 and left the store without paying for the bow.
Man accused of OVI in death of jogger in Neshannock
A man from Neshannock has been charged in the death of a jogger who was hit and killed on Wilmington Road.
explore venango
New Details Emerge in Arrest of ‘Crossbow Caper’ Suspect
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – New details have been released by the Franklin Police Department about the arrest of a Cochranton man who was reportedly caught on surveillance camera at the Franklin Rural King after allegedly stealing a crossbow. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire in Vernon Township Claims 2 Lives
An overnight fire claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. A neighbor reported the fire at a home on Mcclintock Dr. in Vernon Township just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The first fire crews at the scene reported the house was engulfed in flames. The coroner identified the victims...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
Police pursue car reportedly stolen from Austintown
Boardman police were in pursuit of a car that was a suspected vehicle in a recent car theft in Austintown.
Man sentenced in 2017 New Castle federal drug case
A man from New Castle was sentenced to prison in connection to a federal drug trafficking investigation.
WFMJ.com
Former Liberty school superintendent found not guilty on all charges
Former Liberty School District Superintendent Joseph Nohra was found not guilty on all charges against him in court Wednesday afternoon. Nohra was found not guilty of six felony counts of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communication, and five misdemeanor counts of interfering with civil rights. Jury selection wasn't needed...
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom.
explore venango
Man Accused of Providing False Name During DUI-Related Traffic Stop in Oil City Faces Hearing Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 44-year-old man who provided a false name to Franklin-based State Police following a DUI-related traffic stop in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 44-year-old Evan C. Gibson, of Somerset, is scheduled...
Youngstown bar owner not guilty on all charges
The owner of a Youngstown bar has been found not guilty of multiple charges after a 2021 indictment.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Mother of McKeesport shooter told emergency dispatchers her son was having a ‘PTSD episode’
Police said the man charged with killing a McKeesport police officer Monday, and wounding one other, was experiencing a mental health crisis stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Homicide detective Greg Renko, two McKeesport Police were dispatched to 1411 Wilson Street to...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
IDs Of Officers Killed, Wounded In Pennsylvania Shooting Released
One police officer has died after two officers were shot in McKeesport on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. Officer Sean Leonard Sluganski has been identified as the officer killed and Officer Chuck Thomas has been identified as the officer shot in the face and neck area, according to…
Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ashtabula County
A man driving an Amish buggy was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning after failing to yield at an intersection, Orwell police confirmed to FOX 8.
Comments / 9