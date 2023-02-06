ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Autoblog

2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven

POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
POMONA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Merlone Geier Pays $19.3MM for Nearly 80,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Highland, Calif.

Despite recently selling a number of properties in Southern California, Merlone Geier Partners also continues to add to its portfolio. In a deal that closed on Jan. 24, the firm paid $19.32 million, or about $242 per square foot, for a 79,811 square foot portion of a shopping center in Highland, Calif. The property was sold by an entity tracing to DPI Retail, according to public records.
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.  
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
laloyolan.com

Rift in spacetime continuum discovered at left turn arrow on Lincoln Blvd. and LMU Drive

Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
KTLA

2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino

Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption

Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
CORONA, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Multi-vehicle collision kills pedestrian by Ruby’s Restaurant

On Feb. 5 at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a woman near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, near Ruby’s restaurant. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded and gave life-saving measures. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead by medics, authorities said.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Fire in the Harbor/Trask area

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

Silver Alert issued for Riverside County woman

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County. Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown. Alipio is 4 […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

