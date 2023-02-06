Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
OLTL’s Brynn Thayer Launches Let Me In, Recalls Michael ZaslowSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Related
Autoblog
2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven
POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
SUV falls from parking structure at hospital in Orange, lands upside down on roof of nearby building
A driver was hospitalized after an SUV fell from a parking structure at a hospital in Orange and overturned, officials said.
vvng.com
Car slams into big rig on Highway 395 in Victorville; 1 critical, another injured
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash on Highway 395 forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Victorville Tuesday evening. The incident was reported around 7:18 p.m., February 7, 2023, just south of Mojave Drive near Frida’s Mexican Food stand. Responding officers and emergency personnel located...
theregistrysocal.com
Merlone Geier Pays $19.3MM for Nearly 80,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Highland, Calif.
Despite recently selling a number of properties in Southern California, Merlone Geier Partners also continues to add to its portfolio. In a deal that closed on Jan. 24, the firm paid $19.32 million, or about $242 per square foot, for a 79,811 square foot portion of a shopping center in Highland, Calif. The property was sold by an entity tracing to DPI Retail, according to public records.
vvng.com
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville woman is facing the charge of felony DUI after a crash claimed the life of a man who was changing his tire on the Interstate 15 freeway. The victim was identified as Miguel Hernandez Valadez, 38, of Long Beach. The fatal crash happened...
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga
Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
laloyolan.com
Rift in spacetime continuum discovered at left turn arrow on Lincoln Blvd. and LMU Drive
Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.
verticalmag.com
Huntington Beach Police Department takes delivery of first of 3 MD 530F helicopters
MD Helicopters (MDH) is pleased to announce the delivery of its first of three MD 530F helicopters to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD). The helicopter was delivered in a special ceremony at the MD Helicopters factory on Tuesday before flying to its new home in Huntington Beach, California. “The...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
2 hospitalized after crashing into train in San Bernardino
Two people are in critical condition after crashing into a Metrolink train in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The collision happened on Rancho Avenue as the victims drove their pickup truck across the railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over 30 passengers were aboard the train during the crash, police said. Images from […]
Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption
Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
Main Street in Huntington Beach set to fully reopen to traffic; outdoor dining to end
Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to reopen the second block of Main Street.
lagunabeachindy.com
Multi-vehicle collision kills pedestrian by Ruby’s Restaurant
On Feb. 5 at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a woman near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, near Ruby’s restaurant. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded and gave life-saving measures. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead by medics, authorities said.
Rails to Trails: Old Train Tracks May Be Key in Solving Central OC’s Green Space Shortage
What once carried thousands as far north as Los Angeles by rail might now connect bikers between two of the most park-poor cities in Orange County, and in lush green seclusion safe from dangers on the roads. The project is called “rails-to-trails,” in which the Orange County Transportation Authority plans...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
orangecountytribune.com
Fire in the Harbor/Trask area
Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
foxla.com
California super bloom visitors warned to stay away or face citations
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The beautiful, rare phenomenon known as "super bloom" could return to Lake Elsinore for the first time since 2019, but authorities have issued a stark warning that's all but bright for those wanting to flock to Walker Canyon for some pictures. "We understand that while it's...
Silver Alert issued for Riverside County woman
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County. Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown. Alipio is 4 […]
Comments / 0