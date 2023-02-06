ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

Trojans break barriers as Getty interns

Three students participating in the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship Program had the opportunity to browse the Getty Museum’s collection and pick a painting that they connected with to write a personal description on. The program provides undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the arts and cultural heritage fields. The descriptions of their paintings were showcased in an exhibition last weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Liz Becker, USC indie-rocker on the rise

Liz Becker, a junior majoring in popular music performance, approached our interview with an easy geniality that came through her in careful words and kind disposition. Walking in sporting a black puffer and navy cargo pants, she exuded a confident coolness. Her latest track, “Adrenaline,” released Jan. 27, exhibits a careful, refined indie-rock musician on the rise, with relatable lyrics and a sweet voice that contrasts well with the heavier instrumentals.
Daily Trojan

BSA Presents SC Black Flea

The Black Student Assembly at USC hosted the SC Black Flea Market for the whole USC community on Feb 3. The market took place from noon to 3 p.m. at Founders Park, with dozens of tables and booths circling around the central lawn. Music played and sunlight shone as students had a good time chatting and buying specialty items from various vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Representation through Black artistry

Black History Month is not only a month for the remembrance of the generations of Black individuals and communities who fought for liberties throughout history, but also a month celebrating Black culture as a whole. This year, Black History Month follows the theme of “Black Resistance,” and the exercising of forms of resistance against persistent oppression.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Vermont hotel to continue construction

The Los Angeles City Council officially approved a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Central Friday, after hearing several rejections arguing that its construction would limit housing opportunities for the local community. The seven-story hotel will be built on a 34,000-square-foot, city-owned site near USC and is expected to bring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USG addresses concerns over club funding

The Undergraduate Student Government addressed funding issues for many registered student organizations at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. Student representatives voiced concerns about a lack of transparency in funding procedures. The Model United Nations applied for funding in November and received notice on Jan. 31 that USG had denied their request. MUN charges a $50 membership fee to be accessible to more students and relies on this funding to allow their members to attend conferences and professional development events, said Taylor Clanton, director of new member affairs at MUN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy