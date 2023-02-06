The Undergraduate Student Government addressed funding issues for many registered student organizations at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. Student representatives voiced concerns about a lack of transparency in funding procedures. The Model United Nations applied for funding in November and received notice on Jan. 31 that USG had denied their request. MUN charges a $50 membership fee to be accessible to more students and relies on this funding to allow their members to attend conferences and professional development events, said Taylor Clanton, director of new member affairs at MUN.

23 HOURS AGO