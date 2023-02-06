Read full article on original website
Related
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023
The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
Colors of Carnaval: Krewe of Denham Springs holds 43rd Mardi Gras Ball, parade
Colorful was the word of the night Jan. 28 when Colors of Carnaval was the theme for the Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Ball at North Park Recreation Center in Denham Springs. Guests were greeted with the bright vibrant colors of Carnaval. Palm trees, flowers and butterflies were all...
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary
First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
Short and sweet: Why walking Baton Rouge's Bluebonnet Swamp is a delight
The greater Baton Rouge area is full of spots that are perfect for hiking. Often, it's just a matter of knowing where to find them. Some are right in town, others are a little farther out, but many are easy to reach and worth the trip. Why not start with...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Zachary Police bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Orlando Bell: 43; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants. Dean Hebert: 58; 5724 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study open houses scheduled by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Louisiana Feasibility Study for Tangipahoa Parish. The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish.
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
Five shootings reported in Donaldsonville in 2023; leaders meeting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Community and law enforcement leaders in Donaldsonville are meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7, to discuss ongoing crime issues. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, there were 32 shootings in 2022. Six people were killed and only four of the cases were solved.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
