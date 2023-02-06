ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

wwno.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023

The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
ZACHARY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break

AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
AMITE CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary

First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
BRProud

Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Orlando Bell: 43; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants. Dean Hebert: 58; 5724 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study open houses scheduled by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Louisiana Feasibility Study for Tangipahoa Parish. The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

