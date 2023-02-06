ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.

