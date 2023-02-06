Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Updated: 3 hours ago. An update on...
Alaska Communications Expands Broadband Availability and Speed in Alaska’s Interior
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- In 2022, almost 5,000 homes in Alaska’s Interior region gained access to new broadband connectivity thanks to Alaska Communications’ network expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005014/en/ Pictured: Fort Wainwright family housing equipped with an Alaska Communications receiver. Mesh networks use fiber and radios to create a redundant mesh of connectivity around the customer. (Photo: Business Wire)
alaskasnewssource.com
Pair of large storms with big impacts head for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Churning through the state over the next 24 hours will be two large low pressure systems. The Southeast panhandle will see winter weather and high winds around Hydaburg on Wednesday night, with southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The arriving storm brings in rain as it moves over the southern southeast, and turns to a rain-snow mix from the central portion of the region and then snow. Juneau could see up to 9 inches of snow with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the state capital.
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 08, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass is on track to win the Yukon Quest Alaska 550 later today. Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she hired a Republican to be her state director has ruffled some feathers. And one Anchorage man inspires others to help the un-housed.
cruiseradio.net
Seven Princess Cruises Ships to Sail Alaska in 2024
As cruising in Alaska continues its massive growth in popularity, Princess Cruises has announced its 2024 Alaska summer schedule. These Alaska cruises and cruisetours (a combination of a cruise and overland exploration) are now open for booking. The 2024 season marks Princess Cruises’ 55th anniversary sailing in Alaska. Seven ships...
akbizmag.com
Two Southeast Alaska Credit Unions Merge
Tongass Federal Credit Union (TFCU) merged with ALPS Federal Credit Union, uniting two institutions that span Southeast Alaska. The two credit unions became one legal entity operating under the TFCU name, effective February 1. The merger received final approval in January when 69 percent of ALPS members voted in favor.
khns.org
Tanner Crab Fishery to open on Sunday
The tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska. Crabbers are facing low prices, and bitter crab disease is expected to reduce the sellable catch. The tanner crab fishery will start on Sunday. Typically sixty to eighty boats participate throughout Southeast. This year the prices are expected to be...
wiproud.com
Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee...
alaskapublic.org
More Southeast Alaska communities set to oppose lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
alaskapublic.org
Peltola’s hire of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives
Fury and confusion arose from Alaska Democrats — some of them, anyway — over Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she’s hired a Republican to be her state director. Not just any Republican but former state legislator Josh Revak, who got top marks from the right-wing Alaska Family Action in his last campaign.
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families
Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
alaskasnewssource.com
Environmental group holds 25th annual forum this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - How to protect Alaska’s wild creatures like fur seals to polar bears, erosion, and how to protect rural communities are part of the conversations planned for this week during the 25th annual Alaska Forum on the Environment. “The topics are really broad, but very personal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
The Northern Light
The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska
Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Forum on the Environment holds annual meeting
The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose. Anchorage HR Director resigns amid turmoil. Updated: 7...
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska State Troopers will soon be wearing body cameras. The public can comment on what the rules will be.
Around 30 Alaska state troopers and other state law enforcement will start wearing body cameras for the first time this coming spring under an Alaska Department of Public Safety pilot program. Ahead of the pilot program, the public can provide written comment from Wednesday through March 1 on the state’s draft body worn camera policy.
alaskasnewssource.com
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
