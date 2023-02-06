Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Bomb hits vehicle, killing 2 troops, wounding 3 in Pakistan
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful roadside bomb went off near a vehicle carrying Pakistani security forces in the country's volatile southwest on Friday, killing two soldiers and wounding three, authorities said. Hours later, the separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack in Kohlu, a district about...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
A Message to the World From Inside a Russian Prison
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Bay News 9
U.S., U.K. sanction 7 people suspected of being part of Russian cybercrime gang
The United States and United Kingdom on Thursday announced sanctions again seven people they say are part of the Russian-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. The United States and United Kingdom on Thursday announced sanctions again seven people they say are part of the Russian-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. The viruses Trickbot and...
Bay News 9
Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue
Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The Turkish government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.
Bay News 9
Russian FM, Sudan's military leaders kindle ties in Khartoum
CAIRO (AP) — Russia's foreign minister met with Sudan’s military rulers Thursday, state media in Sudan reported, the final stop on Sergey Lavrov's tour of Africa. The top Russian diplomat's Africa trip was aimed at strengthening ties and expanding influence at a time when the West seeks to isolate Moscow with sanctions over Russia's war on Ukraine.
Bay News 9
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega flew to Washington on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken said the prisoners had been jailed “for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured...
Bay News 9
Diplomats battle it out in runoff for Cyprus' presidency
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Polls opened Sunday in a runoff to elect ethnically split Cyprus’ new president, pitting a former foreign minister who campaigned as a unifier eschewing ideological and party divisions against a popular veteran diplomat. Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote, and both Nikos Christoulides,...
Bay News 9
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue crews on Saturday pulled more survivors, including entire families, from toppled buildings despite diminishing hopes as the death toll of the enormous quake that struck a border region of Turkey and Syria five days ago surpassed 25,000. Dramatic rescues were being broadcast on Turkish...
Bay News 9
Berlin holds court-ordered rerun of chaotic state election
BERLIN (AP) — The city of Berlin on Sunday held a court-ordered rerun of a chaotic 2021 state election that was marred by severe glitches at many polling stations and hours-long lines as some polling places ran out of ballot papers or received ones for the wrong district. Exit...
Bay News 9
Biden to mark first anniversary of Ukraine war in Poland
President Joe Biden later this month will travel to Poland to commemorate one year since Russia invaded Ukraine’s territory last February. The trip to Poland will last two days, starting on Feb. 20, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday. He’ll meet with Polish president Andrzej Duda and...
Bay News 9
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
WASHINGTON (AP) — The China balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes. A fleet of balloons operates...
Bay News 9
China calls US House resolution 'political manipulation'
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday dismissed a U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning Beijing over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down above U.S. waters as “purely political manipulation and hyping up." “China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning...
Bay News 9
White House: Pentagon downs 'high-altitude object' over Alaska
The Pentagon shot down an unidentified "high-altitude object" over northeastern Alaska near the Canadian border on Friday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a briefing. "The Department of Defense was tracking a high altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours," Kirby told reporters...
Comments / 0