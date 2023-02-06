Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Comeback kids: Young roster leads Panthers to key win, share of 6-3A lead
You can call it a comeback story if you like. But for Glen Oaks girls basketball coach Sean Beauchamp, the story is unfinished. A Panthers squad led by sophomores claimed a 66-62 victory over Parkview Baptist on Tuesday night to force a three-way tie atop the District 6-3A standings. “We’re...
theadvocate.com
Marquee matchups set tone for BR's two-week farewell to basketball regular season
Zachary boys basketball coach Jon McClinton knows exactly who awaits his team. “I am going to be honest with you, I think we are playing the best we have played so far this year,” McClinton said. “Which is what you want. It’s the same thing for Scotlandville. They are playing their best at the right time.”
theadvocate.com
LSU guard Trae Hannibal misses Wednesday night's game with lower right leg injury
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The LSU basketball team was again without reserve guard Trae Hannibal for Wednesday night’s game with Mississippi State. Hannibal did not play in Saturday’s matchup with Alabama, which coach Matt McMahon said in his postgame media session was a coach’s decision. Hannibal was...
theadvocate.com
Power points: Point guard scores nine points in second OT as Scotlandville beats Zachary
Point guard Jamal Drewery has a knack for adding offense at the right time. Or as was the case Tuesday night, in the nick of time. Drewery scored nine of his 18 points in the second overtime period to lead Scotlandville past Zachary 73-66 in District 4-5A action at Zachary.
theadvocate.com
How LSU coach Jay Johnson feels about the new SEC run rule
The Southeastern Conference has implemented a 10-run mercy rule going into the 2023 season. If a team is up by 10 or more runs after seven innings, the game will be called. The conference previously only had a mercy rule for the SEC tournament, but this will apply to regular-season conference games.
theadvocate.com
Breaking down the early depth chart for the LSU defense as spring practice looms
There are a lot of new players on LSU’s defense. Ten of the 11 transfers addressed needs on that side of the ball, and most of them are expected to contribute right away with only five regular starters back. After all the turnover, the personnel will look much different from last season with a few notable exceptions.
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
theadvocate.com
Taking stock of LSU women's basketball's NCAA projections heading into South Carolina game
Welcome to our fourth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU travels to face...
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnast KJ Johnson named SEC specialist of the week after performance vs. Georgia
LSU gymnast KJ Johnson was named Southeastern Conference specialist of the week Tuesday, the conference office announced. A sophomore from Dallas, Johnson matched her career high with a 9.95 on floor during the Tigers’ 197.700-196.925 win Friday over Georgia. Johnson also finished fourth on vault with a 9.875 off a start value of 9.95.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set
Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
theadvocate.com
Here's where the LSU women are ranked ahead of Sunday's showdown with No. 1 South Carolina
LSU (23-0) stayed at No. 3 as Indiana jumped two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Tigers, playing their third game in seven days, held off Texas A&M 72-66 on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina beat then-No. 5 UConn,...
theadvocate.com
Zachary students names to Mississippi State University honors list
Mississippi State University named 4,174 students to the fall 2022 president's list. Monet McDaniels and Owen Walters, of Zachary, are on the list. Students on the list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023
The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
theadvocate.com
Short and sweet: Why walking Baton Rouge's Bluebonnet Swamp is a delight
The greater Baton Rouge area is full of spots that are perfect for hiking. Often, it's just a matter of knowing where to find them. Some are right in town, others are a little farther out, but many are easy to reach and worth the trip. Why not start with...
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana's assistant parish manager named new interim parish manager
Following the resignation of Joseph Moreau, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury named Yamesha Harris as interim parish manager at its Feb. 6 meeting. Moreau’s resignation was effective Feb. 8, when his retirement and uncompensated work time were scheduled to run out, jurors said. Harris, who is the jury...
theadvocate.com
Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary
First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
