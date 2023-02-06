Read full article on original website
101 WIXX
One Person Rescued from Fond du Lac House Fire
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Once firefighters arrived, there was flames coming through the roof. Firefighters searched...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple pets saved, one person in hospital after Green Bay kitchen fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Green Bay’s east side last night. According to authorities, the fire was coming from a second-story apartment on the 1100 block of Emilie Street at around 5:45 p.m. The Green Bay...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
whbl.com
Scrap Yard Fire in Newton Visible for Miles
Roughly 70 firefighters from Sheboygan, Manitowoc Brown, and Calumet Counties spent hours fighting a fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton on Saturday. The 911 call was made around 1 Saturday afternoon – and employees assisted firefighters by pulling apart the scrap pile so fire crews could put out the flames, which generated a smoke plume that was visible from miles away.
NBC26
Fond du Lac firefighters rescue 82-year-old woman after neighbor saw flames
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Just after 1:30 Tuesday morning, the Fond du Lac fire department responded to a fire on the 900 block of Ashbury Ct that took over an hour to extinguish. The fire department said an 82-year-old woman inside was rescued and doing well as...
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
wtaq.com
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
Upworthy
Dog left tied to fire hydrant with heartbreaking note and backpack. Shelter gives compassionate response to owner.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is fighting hate with compassion. It all began when Baby Girl—a nearly 6-year-old mixed breed canine—was found tied to a fire hydrant at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street in Green Bay. Photos of the abandoned pup received a massive response after locals shared them on social media, sparking an emotional reaction from countless people who chastised the dog's owner for abandoning the canine in such a manner. "Cannot believe someone could do this," wrote one Facebook user, sharing that they sat with the dog "for an hour keeping her warm waiting for someone to come back, but no one did."
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
whby.com
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen who died after crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. — An online fundraiser is created following the death of a Wrightstown teenager. The family of 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez created the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Velazquez was found dead on Jan. 31 after going missing three days earlier. Her body was found in the elements...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating car thefts in Door County, three vehicles found wrecked
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are investigating a string of stolen vehicles that occurred Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, three of the stolen vehicles were found crashed, and each stolen vehicle had keys inside them.
WBAY Green Bay
Cars stolen, crashed in Door County over 2 days
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police and the Door County Sheriff’s Office are investigating at least 4 car thefts over two days. Three of the vehicles were later found crashed. Police say the vehicles were stolen from outside homes during the overnight hours on Monday, February 6,...
wtaq.com
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
whby.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
wtaq.com
11 Rescued From Ice Floes in Southern Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from ice floes that broke away from Door County’s shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on ice floes shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
Search for missing man last seen mid-January in Athelstane
Teddy was last seen on 01/13/23 at about 12:00-12:30 p.m. asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road and Athelstane.
whby.com
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
doorcountydailynews.com
Eleven ice anglers rescued off Door County shoreline
Southern Door Fire Department Fire Chief Rich Olson says your time may be up when it comes to ice fishing this winter after the most recent rescue Monday afternoon. Emergency personnel from the Southern Door Fire Department, Door County Sheriff's Department, Door County Emergency Services, United States Coast Guard, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were called into action at approximately 12:30 p.m. to the report of a crack in the ice and that a chunk of it had started to float away from the shore. Anglers made the call out on the ice that realized that they were not going to be able to get back to shore safely. Crews deployed rescue vehicles from Oak Road to bring 11 ice anglers back to shore at the Potawatomi State Park boat launch.
