Crews extend repair time for Castro Valley sinkhole
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A major sinkhole caused by the New Year's Eve storm is still under repair. Work crews were back in action Monday, taking advantage of the break in the rain. Drivers are advised to use caution on Palomares Road near Palo Verde while crews are working. “The massive amount of water […]
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
2 adults, baby rescued from car that rolled over on Bay Area highway
Two adults and a baby were rescued from a vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon, officials said.
84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
Work Begins Monday on Multimillion-Dollar Market Street Renovation Project
After more than a decade of planning, work crews will break ground Monday on the first phase of the Better Market Street project to redesign San Francisco's busiest thoroughfare with a variety of safety and aesthetic upgrades. Phase one will focus on the area between 5th and 8th streets on...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Station closures, mass layoffs, no weekend service: BART lays out doomsday scenario
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sixty minutes between trains, closed stations, and a discontinuation of weekend service are some of the measures BART is apparently considering when federal emergency funds run out in 2025. In a post on the BART website, the transit agency laid out what it described as a financial crisis, imploring riders to […]
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
Alameda County Sheriff's deputy injured in Highway 580 crash in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY -- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was hurt when his patrol vehicle crashed westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Castro Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 580 west of Interstate Highway 238 just east of 164th Avenue. One lane of westbound Highway 580 and the on-ramp from Foothill Boulevard was blocked as the crash scene was processed, CHP officials said.The deputy was taken to a local hospital for some minor injuries and a complaint of pain in his leg, according to a sheriff's spokesman. The cause of the accident is unknown right now as it is still being investigated.
Gas Station Robbed Near City College Tuesday Afternoon
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A gas station was robbed at gunpoint near City College of San Francisco's main campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, not far from the CCSF Ocean campus. A suspect went behind...
Storm damage at Soquel mobile home park unearths decades-old county plan to remove it from flood plain
Santa Cruz County was so worried about damaging floods harming the Old Mill Estates mobile home park that a 1990 master plan called for the government to buy the property and turn it into a flood buffer for Soquel Village. Why didn't that happen?
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
Elderly bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Cupertino
CUPERTINO -- An elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Cupertino Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The crash happened along the 10000 block of N. Tantau Avenue just south of Interstate Highway 280 at about 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available and the sheriff's office said it was still under investigation.The identity of the deceased bicyclist was withheld until his family could be notified.Anyone with information on this crash was asked to contact the sheriff's Traffic Investigative Division at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
5 minors nabbed for vandalism at Pleasant Hill parks
PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill have referred five minors to Contra Costa County juvenile probation for community service and restitution following incidents of graffiti and damage to playground equipment during recent months.Police said they identified the suspects with the help of Pleasant Hill Middle School. The vandalism and graffiti at Pleasant Oaks Park and Sherman Acres Park has cost the city more than $15,000 to repair, police said.The city has installed live feed/monitored surveillance cameras and police will continue monitoring the parks. Police ask anyone who witnesses a crime or suspicious circumstances to call (925) 288-4600 for non-emergencies or 911 for urgent issues. All other park-related questions can be directed to the Pleasant Hill Recreation & Park District at (925) 682-0896. Police also say there has been excessive "hanging out" by juveniles at PHMS before and after school and ask parents to monitor their children when they're not attending class at the school.
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
