KRON4 News

Crews extend repair time for Castro Valley sinkhole

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A major sinkhole caused by the New Year's Eve storm is still under repair. Work crews were back in action Monday, taking advantage of the break in the rain. Drivers are advised to use caution on Palomares Road near Palo Verde while crews are working. “The massive amount of water […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways

SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County Sheriff's deputy injured in Highway 580 crash in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY -- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was hurt when his patrol vehicle crashed westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Castro Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 580 west of Interstate Highway 238 just east of 164th Avenue. One lane of westbound Highway 580 and the on-ramp from Foothill Boulevard was blocked as the crash scene was processed, CHP officials said.The deputy was taken to a local hospital for some minor injuries and a complaint of pain in his leg, according to a sheriff's spokesman. The cause of the accident is unknown right now as it is still being investigated.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Gas Station Robbed Near City College Tuesday Afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A gas station was robbed at gunpoint near City College of San Francisco's main campus on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The robbery was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, not far from the CCSF Ocean campus. A suspect went behind...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning. San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Cupertino

CUPERTINO -- An elderly man riding a bicycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Cupertino Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.The crash happened along the 10000 block of N. Tantau Avenue just south of Interstate Highway 280 at about 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available and the sheriff's office said it was still under investigation.The identity of the deceased bicyclist was withheld until his family could be notified.Anyone with information on this crash was asked to contact the sheriff's Traffic Investigative Division at (408) 868-6600 or SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
CUPERTINO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is

The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

5 minors nabbed for vandalism at Pleasant Hill parks

PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill have referred five minors to Contra Costa County juvenile probation for community service and restitution following incidents of graffiti and damage to playground equipment during recent months.Police said they identified the suspects with the help of Pleasant Hill Middle School. The vandalism and graffiti at Pleasant Oaks Park and Sherman Acres Park has cost the city more than $15,000 to repair, police said.The city has installed live feed/monitored surveillance cameras and police will continue monitoring the parks. Police ask anyone who witnesses a crime or suspicious circumstances to call (925) 288-4600 for non-emergencies or 911 for urgent issues. All other park-related questions can be directed to the Pleasant Hill Recreation & Park District at (925) 682-0896. Police also say there has been excessive "hanging out" by juveniles at PHMS before and after school and ask parents to monitor their children when they're not attending class at the school.
PLEASANT HILL, CA

