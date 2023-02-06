Ted Cruz Gives Head-Spinning Answer When Asked About Term Limits

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he supports term limits ― just not for himself.

Cruz claimed he backs a limit of two terms in office for senators. But as “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan pointed out on Sunday, he’s now running for a third term.

“Why aren’t you holding yourself to that standard?” she asked.

Cruz insisted that he’s a “passionate defender of term limits” and said “Congress would work much better” with those limits.

But not right now.

“I’ve never said I’m going to unilaterally comply,” he said.

Cruz has proposed a constitutional amendment for term limits. That has virtually no chance of happening ― yet he said that’s when he will “happily, happily” comply with his own proposal for term limits.

See more of his conversation with Brennan below: