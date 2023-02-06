ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz Gives Head-Spinning Answer When Asked About Term Limits

By Ed Mazza
 2 days ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he supports term limits ― just not for himself.

Cruz claimed he backs a limit of two terms in office for senators. But as “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan pointed out on Sunday, he’s now running for a third term.

“Why aren’t you holding yourself to that standard?” she asked.

Cruz insisted that he’s a “passionate defender of term limits” and said “Congress would work much better” with those limits.

But not right now.

“I’ve never said I’m going to unilaterally comply,” he said.

Cruz has proposed a constitutional amendment for term limits. That has virtually no chance of happening ― yet he said that’s when he will “happily, happily” comply with his own proposal for term limits.

See more of his conversation with Brennan below:

talk'n2myself
2d ago

lol, he says he's for term limits because it's never going to affect him because it won't pass, just like stock trading bans, that's not going to happen either

Bob F.
2d ago

every 4 years when we elect / vote for a new president we should vote for new senate and congress..out with the old .mitch McConnell has been it since dinosaurs roamed the earth

Marquez Conrad
2d ago

I hate to say it, but be careful what you wish for. Institutional knowledge is essential for Congress to function. If legislators are limited, power will simply shift to entrenched lobbyists. That’s what happened in Florida in the ‘90s. Rather than limiting terms of office, how about targeting the real culprit that is destroying out legislative bodies: Unfettered cash flow from corporations. Congress should enact laws that stringently limit campaign $. Work around Citizens United!

