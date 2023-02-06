Read full article on original website
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
Vogue
Vogue And Snapchat’s Revolutionary Augmented Reality Comes To London Fashion Week
If there is one fashion city best known for experimental, innovative and boundary-breaking design it is London. The UK capital is a stylish hotbed for trailblazing talent, boasting a fashion week schedule brimming with vanguard and emerging designers. Which is why it’s the perfect location for the second iteration of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, an exhibition that explores the future of fashion’s very physicality, harnessing augmented reality to ensure that design is available not just to fashion week front-rowers, but a limitless, democratic and inclusive online world.
How Will Smith’s ’90s ‘Fresh Prince’ Style Influenced Son Jaden’s Fashion Line
As a regular on the fashion week circuit, Jaden Smith is known to turn up at runway shows in front row looks that rival the catwalk — and often those that come directly from them. But it was his own designs at Paris Fashion Week last fall that proved to be one of the multi-hyphenate’s most compelling looks yet. And it just so happens to be inspired by his megastar father, Will Smith. Attending Stella McCartney’s spring summer ’23 runway show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, Jaden sported a vintage-inspired black suit from his MSFTSrep collection. With it, he wore...
Kate Hudson Shines in Silver Chain Bralette, Blue Blazer & Cap-Toe Pumps at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party
Kate Hudson sparkled as she attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “Bride Wars” star wore a crystal bralette that featured fringe detailing. She layered the top with a sky blue oversized blazer. She paired the jacket with a matching high-waisted high-low miniskirt. Hudson opted for no accessories to keep the focus on the vibrant ensemble. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a soft pink lip. Hairstylist Marcus Francis and makeup artist Debra Ferullo created her subtle look. T The actress...
Tinashe Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Biker Shorts at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party
Tinashe served a sporty look at Stella McCartney X Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles joined by other celebrities like Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom and many more. The “2 On” singer who recently starred in the remake of the 90’s cult movie “House Party” wore a gym-ready outfit from Stella McCartney for Adidas’ collection to celebrate the British designer’s celebration. Tinashe’s look included a pair of mid-thigh biker shorts that feature a white letter pattern finished with two green stripes on the sides and, as all Stella McCartney’s pieces in collaboration with Adidas, are made with recycled materials. The...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon denied entry to Marc Jacobs fashion show after arriving late
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.The eldest daughter of Madonna – who...
Apple Martin Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut, And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Clarified That Karl Lagerfeld Said She'd Be A "Chanel Girl" When She Was Just 1
"I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”
Billy Porter Puts Artistic Spin on Athleisure in Puma Suit With Dramatic Hat at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere
Billy Porter put an artistic spin on sportswear for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Porter, who is known for his avant-garde looks, arrived at the red carpet screening wearing a full Puma outfit from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Porter’s look, which consisted of the T7-inspired suit, matching coat and Puma x Palomo hat, debuted down the Puma Futrograde runway in September during New York Fashion Week. On top of the suit, Porter wore a textured coat in a neutral brown, slightly off his shoulders.More from WWDBest Costume Design Oscar Nominees 2023: A Closer LookAtlantis...
Erykah Badu poses with her daughter Puma, 18, for sensational Vogue cover shoot
The American singer, 51, showed off her signature sense of style while posing on a sun-soaked beach as she appeared as Vogue's March cover star.
Erykah Badu Talks Music, Style, And Her Second-Coming For 'Vogue'
Erykah Badu is the latest Vogue cover star, opening up about her influence on music, fashion, and so much more. For the magazine’s March issue, friends and family of the four-time Grammy winner describe Badu’s enduring and otherworldly influence. The beloved singer also gives us a sneak peek at her 2023 to-do list, which includes continuing her work as a doula, breaking into the cannabis industry, and a number of exciting collaborations.
TMZ.com
Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway
The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes. Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of...
Vogue
This Is How Kim Kardashian Does Noughties Style Now
After a year of wearing extreme thigh-high boots and superhero silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has pivoted her wardrobe in a new direction. Although the entrepreneur still embraces all things body-con, her most recent looks have taken on a newly casual bent – we’ve seen her pairing cropped vintage T-shirts and statement trousers. Her most recent outing followed this pattern, but with nods to the Y2K aesthetic.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Vogue
Inside Nadia Ferreira And Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last month, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022 – and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on 28 January.
Shakira Celebrates Her 46th Birthday in Cozy Sweats & Floral Dolce & Gabbana Cap in Barcelona
Shakira was photographed in Barcelona celebrating her 46th birthday. The “Waka Waka” songstress smiled for pictures, waving at fans from up in a balcony dressed casually for the occasion. The Columbian hitmaker wore an oversized black crewneck sweater which she paired with what appeared to be matching black sweatpants. Keeping the accessories simple, Shakira donned a floral Dolce & Gabbana baseball cap featuring a red rose motif and green botanicals. In addition to the hat, the performer sported silver jewelry which included a chain necklace with a heart pendant. Shakira wore her hair down hidden under her hat. Although her footwear wasn’t visible...
Gizmodo
Luxury Handbag Maker Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against ‘MetaBirkin’ NFT Maker
Look to your left, and see an image of a famed, extremely expensive luxury Birkin-brand handbag. On your right, is a non-fungible token, a digital image whose rights of ownership are recorded on a blockchain. On Wednesday, a jury in New York decided that these MetaBirkin NFTs were indeed a big ripoff of the famous Birkin brand bags.
Bergdorf Goodman’s Immersive Campaign to Support Independent, New York City Brands
Bergdorf Goodman is digging into its hometown legacy with help from a celebrated illustrator. On Wednesday, the luxury department store unveils “Only in New York,” a 360-degree campaign featuring drawings by New York born-and-bred artist, Joana Avillez.More from WWDA Closer Look at the Fashion in Netflix's 'You People'Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the Looks The immersive project leverages Bergdorf’s investment in independent, New York-based fashion labels. The retailer enlisted Avillez to draw a fantasy dinner party of current New Yorkers, dressed in locally designed brands. They include Bergdorf’s fashion director Linda Fargo, alongside stylist Dara Allen,...
Ashley Graham Styles Daring Thigh-High Slit Dress With Jimmy Choo Sandals at Whitney Art Party
Ashley Graham went with an updated approach to a timeless style for a recent outing. The model attended the 2023 Whitney Art Party at The Whitney Museum on Tuesday night in New York City. For the soireé, Graham wore a classic black dress. Her dress featured a one-shoulder design with a spaghetti strap. The ensemble also featured a thigh-high slit up the right leg, adding to the asymmetrical style of the garment. Graham pulled her hair up and wore gold earrings. She also bundled up with a fuzzy black coat. For her footwear, the mom of three slipped into a pair of black strappy...
Heidi Klum Talks Baby Plans in Feathered Jumpsuit & Platform Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’
Heidi Klum looked ravishing as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday. The model told Hudson about the planning that went into her latest Halloween costume and her openness to entertaining the idea of having another baby. The model and Hudson also talked about her daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana during Venice Fashion Week where the talk show host performed “Nessun Dorma.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a black fitted off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that featured a purplish-gray fur trimming along the neckline. The embellished one-piece featured slight slits along the cuffs of the long...
