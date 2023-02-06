ABC anchor schools Marco Rubio: Chinese balloons entered U.S. airspace three times under Trump

ABC host Jonathan Karl reminded Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that former President Donald Trump had failed to notify Americans on at least three occasions when Chinese balloons entered the country's airspace.

During an interview on ABC, Karl asked Rubio if President Joe Biden should have gone against the advice of the U.S. military and instead shot the balloon down over populated land.

Rubio agreed that the debris could have "hurt, harmed or killed people."

"If that was the case, then I think it really would have been helpful for the president of the United States to get on national television and explain to the American people, this is what we're dealing with, this is what I'm going to do about it, and this is why I haven't done it yet. None of that happened. And I don't know why. I don't know why they waited so long to tell people about this."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

But Karl pointed out that Trump had failed to disclose similar incidents at least three times.

"This happened three times under the previous president," the host said. "Obviously, there were no public notifications there."

Watch the ABC video below or at this link.