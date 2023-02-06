Sam Smith Scores U.K. No. 1 With ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith kicks a hattrick of U.K. No. 1s as Gloria (via Capitol) debuts at the chart summit.

Gloria, which features the chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning hit “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, tops the Official U.K. Albums Chart , equaling the result of their 2014 debut In The Lonely Hour and 2017’s The Thrill Of It All. Smith’s third and most recent album, Love Goes , peaked at No. 2 in 2020.

Gloria is also the U.K.’s best-selling LP on wax, to lead the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, Eminem makes a long overdue return to the U.K. top 5 with Curtain Call – The Hits (Interscope), the Rap God’s hits compilation. It lifts 7-5 for its first stint in the top 5 since its release back in December 2006, the OCC reports, and its 551st week on the chart. Meanwhile, Em’s fourth studio effort, 2002’s The Eminem Show , returns to the top 40 for the first time in almost two decades, up 58-40.

Bob Dylan snags his 42nd Top 10 LP on the latest chart, published Feb. 3, with Fragments – The Time Out Of Mind Sessions 17 (Sony Music CG), the latest instalment in his “Bootlegs” series. It’s new at No. 9.

Fragments assembles new mixes, outtakes and rarities from sessions from 1997’s Time Out Of Mind , an album that peaked at No. 10 in the U.K

Just outside the top 10 on the latest frame is Diamonds & Dancefloors (Atlantic), the second studio album from Albanian-American pop artist Ava Max . It’s new at No. 11. Diamonds & Dancefloors is the followup to 2020 debut Heaven & Hell , which peaked at No. 2.

Finally, Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty sails to a career-best with his fifth studio album Let’s Start Here (EMI). It’s new at No. 32, for Yachty’s first-ever U.K. top 40.