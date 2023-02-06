ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Sam Smith Scores U.K. No. 1 With ‘Gloria’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Sam Smith kicks a hattrick of U.K. No. 1s as Gloria (via Capitol) debuts at the chart summit.

Gloria, which features the chart-topping, Grammy Award-winning hit “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, tops the Official U.K. Albums Chart , equaling the result of their 2014 debut In The Lonely Hour and 2017’s The Thrill Of It All. Smith’s third and most recent album, Love Goes , peaked at No. 2 in 2020.

Gloria is also the U.K.’s best-selling LP on wax, to lead the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, Eminem makes a long overdue return to the U.K. top 5 with Curtain Call – The Hits (Interscope), the Rap God’s hits compilation. It lifts 7-5 for its first stint in the top 5 since its release back in December 2006, the OCC reports, and its 551st week on the chart. Meanwhile, Em’s fourth studio effort, 2002’s The Eminem Show , returns to the top 40 for the first time in almost two decades, up 58-40.

Bob Dylan snags his 42nd Top 10 LP on the latest chart, published Feb. 3, with Fragments – The Time Out Of Mind Sessions 17 (Sony Music CG), the latest instalment in his “Bootlegs” series. It’s new at No. 9.

Fragments assembles new mixes, outtakes and rarities from sessions from 1997’s Time Out Of Mind , an album that peaked at No. 10 in the U.K

Just outside the top 10 on the latest frame is Diamonds & Dancefloors (Atlantic), the second studio album from Albanian-American pop artist Ava Max . It’s new at No. 11. Diamonds & Dancefloors is the followup to 2020 debut Heaven & Hell , which peaked at No. 2.

Finally, Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty sails to a career-best with his fifth studio album Let’s Start Here (EMI). It’s new at No. 32, for Yachty’s first-ever U.K. top 40.

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”

Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
New York Post

What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?

What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Indy100

Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'

'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance

The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
CBS New York

2023 Grammys: How to watch Beyoncé vs. Adele, Bad Bunny and more

The 65th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday night, Feb. 5, honor the best of the music industry, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host. The show promises a packed lineup of contemporary stars, iconic veterans and promising newcomers, and will  include special big-name performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Grammys will be broadcast live from Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, on CBS television stations and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.Beyoncé leads this year's nominees, with nine nods from the Recording Academy. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with eight.All eyes will be on a handful...
The Independent

Sam Smith fans call out Grammys reporter for misgendering singer

Sam Smith’s fans have called out a reporter for misgendering the singer while covering the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet. Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, arrived at the awards show with their “Unholy” collaborator Kim Petras on Sunday (5 February). They were accompanied by their music video co-stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race. While discussing Smith’s red carpet look, a reporter with the Associated Press said: “Sam Smith has had a lot of controversy around his outfits this past year, I love that he’s continuing to push the mould, love that he’s continuing to break out...
Billboard

How Christian Breslauer Became a Go-To Director For SZA, Lizzo & Doja Cat

Growing up in south Florida, the closest Christian Breslauer got to Hollywood was a nearby beach named after it. The cinephile looked up to renowned film director David Fincher, who also helmed music videos for Madonna and Billy Idol early in his career. After high school, he started directing clips for local artists. He moved to California in 2016 with sights set on working with London Alley Entertainment, a full-service production company behind award-winning videos for artists including Kendrick Lamar (“Alright”) and Logic (“1-800-273-8255”). Breslauer jokingly recalls that he reached out to founder/executive producer Luga Podesta dozens of times before...
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Independent

Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023

It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
The List

Kim Petras Smashes Grammys History As First Trans Woman To Take Home Best Pop Duo Award

Pop music's biggest night of the year — the Grammys — is back once again. Looks from the 2022 Grammys last year had us talking for months (and they are lining up to be just as iconic again this year). However, award shows aren't only about the music and the fashion. For many stars, these shows serve as an opportunity to shed a light on their identities and causes they care about. At the AMAs in November 2022, Dove Cameron made her acceptance speech a heartfelt dedication to the queer community.
Billboard

Jay-Z Called the Grammys Album of the Year Race ‘a Marketing Thing’ Ahead of Beyoncé’s Loss

Jay-Z shared his unfiltered thoughts about the Grammys in a new interview conducted ahead of the ceremony and published on Monday (Feb. 6), after Beyoncé lost out on album of the year for the fourth time. Related Can the Grammys Ever Win if Beyoncé Keeps Losing? 02/06/2023 “I remove myself from the process and hope they just get it right. It got to the point where I was like, it’s just a marketing thing,” he told TIDAL about the race for album of the year days before the winner was announced. “You go, you got an album out and it could help the sales go...
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Atlantic

Sam Smith’s Radical Centrism

Sam Smith’s music defines the word inoffensive—so why does the singer inspire so many arguments? For more than a decade, Smith’s distinctive voice has soaked through the collective consciousness like the syrup in a rum cake. But that success has also triggered annoyance from across the cultural spectrum. As a nonbinary person, Smith has been treated as a punch line by right-wing media. Earlier in their career, they also ticked off the queer commentariat by misstating gay history and tsk-tsking about Grindr. All along, critics have made sport of Smith for formulaic songwriting, mannered vocals, and a tendency to hire...
StyleCaster

Dua Lipa’s Ex Trevor Noah & Boyfriend Jack Harlow Walked the Grammys Red Carpet Minutes Apart From Each Other

Talk about awkward. Dua Lipa’s ex and current boyfriend, Trevor Noah and Jack Harlow, walked the Grammys 2023 red carpet minutes apart from each other. Noah is the host of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, while Harlow is nominated for three awards, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs,” Best Rap Album for Come Home the Kids Miss You. (Noah also hosted the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.) Noah walked the red carpet first, while Harlow followed less than an hour later. It’s unclear if Noah and Harlow interacted at the awards show, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Jelly Roll Breaks Record for Most Weeks Spent at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

Jelly Roll makes history on Billboard’s latest Emerging Artists chart (dated Feb. 11) as he scores a record-breaking 25th week at No. 1. He surpasses the 24-week reign of NLE Choppa in 2019-20 to set a new mark for the most time spent at No. 1 in the chart’s seven-year history. Jelly Roll (aka Jason DeFord) continues his command as his latest chart hit, “Need a Favor,” ranks at No. 33 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (after reaching No. 25) and No. 42 on Hot Country Songs (its peak). It also rises 46-43 on Country Airplay. Jelly Roll’s No. 1 run has...
Billboard

Missy Elliott Praises Lil Wayne, Lizzo & More After Receiving Congrats for Global Impact Grammy Award

Missy Elliott was a 2023 recipient of the Recording Academy’s global impact award. The singer received the award — alongside fellow honorees Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre — ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards at Thursday’s Black Music Collective event last week, and she’s taking a moment after soaking up praise from her peers to extend a few kind words of her own. In a video posted to Missy’s feed, Lil Wayne spoke of how honored he felt to be presented with the global impact award alongside one of his idols. “You already know Missy is one of my biggest...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy