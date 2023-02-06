ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

GOP election tactics no surprise to Wisconsin's Black voters

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin's biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters. A Wisconsin election commissioner bragged about low turnout in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods during last year’s elections. Weeks later, an audio recording surfaced that showed then-President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin campaign team laughing behind closed doors about efforts to reach Black voters in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and. southwest Texas. *...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-130300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Coping With Isolation on the Big Sur Coast

BIG SUR, Calif. — Big Sur can be a lonely place. For decades, Camaldolese monks, Zen Buddhists and New Age humanists have found solace in its remoteness. Poets and writers like Henry Miller, Jack Kerouac and Robinson Jeffers have drawn inspiration from its steep slopes that drop into the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy