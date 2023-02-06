Read full article on original website
Bayes Esports to Provide Exclusive Match Data for EFG
Bayes Esports, a top provider of esports live data, has unveiled a new strategic partnership with ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), a major esports event organizer. Under the multi-year agreement, Bayes Esports will serve as the exclusive match data provider for many tournaments and leagues hosted by EFG. The Two Parties...
EPIC Risk Management Joined Kindred’s New Pilot Project
Gambling harm consultancy EPIC Risk Management announced that its partnership with Kindred group has been strengthened after EPIC became part of Kindred’s pilot panel committed to zero revenues from harmful gambling. A Panel of Expert Organizations. The new phase of the relationship between EPIC Risk Management and the Malta-licensed...
FunFair Games Presents New Logo and Branding amid Growth Plans
The innovative online gaming studio with a vision to shake up the traditional iGaming industry has presented its fresh rebranding ideas as a means of upgrading its brand identity, personality, and vision. At the same time, with the help of its new logo and branding elements, FunFair Games hopes to get closer to its declared goal of becoming a leading premium provider of next-gen iGaming content.
Genius Sports Introduces Revolutionary Fan Engagement Solution
Details of the new all-in-one fan engagement suite emerged Tuesday. The company explained that the new engine will deliver unique ways for sportsbooks, teams, leagues, brands and other sports industry stakeholders to engage with their fans. Genius’ fan engagement Suite consists of data-driven solutions that provide a wide range of...
Future Anthem Says “Race to Real-Time” Boosts Player Value
The AI and data science firm has confirmed that its “race to real-time” solution is capable of delivering an unmatched personalized experience for both the sports betting and iGaming segment, allowing Future Anthem to significantly boost the value for its partners in the two verticals. Leveraging Big Data...
ESIC Signed Anti-Cheat Partnership with Denuvo by Irdeto
The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) announced it has signed into a partnership with Denuvo by Irdeto to collaborate with the global games protection and anti-piracy technology provider on solutions against cheating and match manipulation in esports. Tightening the Grip on Match Manipulation. The Anti-Cheat Partnership with Denuvo by Irdeto made...
Genius Sports Adds New NFL Free-Play Product to Boost Fan Engagement
Genius Sports Limited and the National Football League are teaming up for this fresh project with the companies seeking to elicit a stronger response from American football fanbases around the world. As a result, the companies have agreed to launch a new free-to-play game suite which will be rolled out in select international markets and seek to increase engagement and promote the NFL and the sport in general.
Light & Wonder Brings More Exclusive Content to OpenGaming with Atlantic Digital
Atlantic Digital provides a number of excellent proprietary games designed to engage consumers. Many of these games are based on classic film and TV titles, giving the studio а unique signature style. This uniqueness positions Atlantic Digital firmly in the industry and establishes it as a cutting-edge and leading supplier of gaming products.
Relax Gaming Launches Wild Hike Slot with Expanding Wilds
The popular business-to-business supplier and aggregator of speed-to-market and innovation solutions for the iGaming industry has launched an open invitation to players eager to take a walk on the wild side of nature. The fresh Wild Hike release is played on a 6×4 grid and it is a high-volatility game...
Jelly Entertainment Secures Licensing for Megaways Feature
The company is happy to tap into the Megaways feature which will be introduced and incorporated into its own game development processes and allow Jelly to further enhance its slot offer. Revelling in the Megaways Experience with Jelly Entertainment. Megaways games are patented by Big Time Gaming which has been...
Infront Bettor and bet365 Team Up for Low Latency Streams
Infront’s betting-oriented division, Infront Bettor, announced a new global partnership with bet365, one of the biggest sports betting companies in the world. As agreed, bet365 will distribute Infront Bettor content for the next few years. The multi-year agreement will see the operator distribute a total of 18,000 hours of...
Nolimit City Launches Benji Killed in Vegas with xMechanics xSplit & xNudge
The developer of online casino platforms and games invites players to conquer the mesmerizing Sin City streets in search of bonus rounds and big wins alongside Ben G and his gang of hip-hop stars on the rise. Gamers with an interest in urban cityscape-themed slots are encouraged to follow their...
NHL Picks Kindred’s Unibet Brand as First Swedish Partner
Kindred Group has announced that its Unibet brand has been selected as the official partner of the National Hockey League (NHL) in Sweden. The deal will be celebrated with a variety of activations and exclusive NHL-themed content. Thanks to this arrangement, Unibet, which is the first Swedish betting company, will...
Enteractive to Reactivate Players for BetCity
BetCity, an online casino subsidiary of Entain, has signed a new partnership agreement with Enteractive, a B2B company providing retention services. Under the deal, Enteractive will power BetCity’s reactivation campaigns in the Netherlands. BetCity Employs Enteractive’s Services. Enteractive is a seasoned company delivering leading retention services that reinforces...
Penn Game Studios’ Newest Game Plays Homage to Popular Podcast
The developer’s newest offering is already live in New Jersey, with more jurisdictions soon to follow. As PENN Entertainment’s in-house game development arm, Penn Game Studios drew inspiration from the popular Barstool podcast Pardon My Take. The multi-slot and progressive jackpot title attracts customers with its vibrant looks, several jackpots, and exciting mechanics.
Wizard Games Unveils Magic Baccarat with Engaging Side Bets Twist
NeoGames S.A.’s subsidiary which mixes proven recipes with innovative concepts to create highly valuable iGaming experiences has announced the launch of the new game meant to add an engaging twist to the regular card staple. The studio which is constantly busy adapting its games and tools to the players’...
Super Bowl Prop Betting Experiences a Boost in Popularity
Associated Press reported that the Super Bowl attracts a substantial amount of casual bettors compared to other sports events in the US, and the availability of various proposition bets highlights the game’s widespread appeal beyond just professional gamblers and fervent fans. The First Prop Bet Was Placed in 1986.
DGE Takes Proactive Approach against At-Risk Sports Betting
The regulatory body in charge of gambling in the state, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), was planning the implementation of the new proactive method since March last year. Although the DGE unveiled details this week regarding the initiative, it said that its official launch was on January 1, 2023. This initiative, according to the regulator, is a first of its kind for the country and seeks to fight against problem gambling and at-risk gambling by identifying patrons prior to them being affected by gambling harm.
