gamblingnews.com

NSW Premier Proposes $235M Overhaul of the Gambling Industry

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that this will mark the most extensive overhaul of social, community, and law enforcement in the state’s history. Perrottet Proposes $50,000 Grants to Pubs and Clubs. On February 6, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced a revolutionary plan to phase out traditional currency use on...
TheConversationAU

Alan Tudge quits parliament, prompting byelection test for Peter Dutton

Former Coalition minister Alan Tudge has announced he will quit parliament, creating a byelection in the Melbourne seat of Aston. In a statement to the House of Representatives, Tudge said the decision, cemented after his father’s recent death, was necessary for his health and for his family, “amongst other reasons”. His teenage daughters had “had to put up with things that no teenager should have to, including death threats. The most recent of which was last week. My son is a bit younger but equally I want to be a good father to him,” Tudge said. He broke down at...
The Guardian

‘A serious threat’: calls grow for urgent review of England’s wood-burning stoves

Politicians and campaigners have called for an urgent review of wood-burning stoves, which cause large amounts of pollution in urban areas. The calls follow the admission by the environment secretary that the government had set weaker air pollution targets than it would like. The admission came as she announced a new environmental plan for England that held back from banning wood-burning stoves and settled instead for “educating” people on their use.
BBC

Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels

The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
gamblingnews.com

Australian Regulator Fined Bet Nation but Some Believe More Should Be Done

The Northern Territory Racing Commission fined Amused Australia, the firm behind Bet Nation, for promoting its products to self-excluded individuals. Experts are not certain whether the fine will be enough to make the company change its approach. Bet Nation Promoted Promo Offerings to Excluded Persons. In December, the Northern Territory...
BBC

Grant Shapps: Liz Truss's tax cuts were clearly the wrong approach

Liz Truss's radical tax-cutting plan was "clearly" not the right approach, according to Grant Shapps, who briefly served in her short-lived government. In a return to the political fray, Ms Truss wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that her economic agenda was never given a "realistic chance". Business Secretary Mr Shapps...
The Independent

New Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson: I would support death penalty return

The newly appointed deputy Conservative Party chairman has said he would support the return of the death penalty because “nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed”.Outspoken Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was handed the position, working as one of new chairman Greg Hand’s lieutenants in the run-up to the next election, by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Tuesday’s reshuffle.A former Labour councillor before converting to the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having criticised food bank users and the England men’s football team for taking the knee in protest...
BBC

Pontins asylum accommodation plans scrapped

The government has abandoned plans to house asylum seekers in a Pontins Holiday Park on Merseyside, the local authority has said. Sefton Council and Southport MP Damien Moore had opposed converting the resort in Ainsdale into asylum accommodation. Ministers are searching for large sites to replace the costly use of...
gamblingnews.com

Two More Class Actions Filed Against Star Entertainment Group

The allegations claim that the company made false statements regarding their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing duties. This follows previous similar lawsuits filed against The Star by Slater & Gordon in March 2022 and Maurice Blackburn in November 2022. Angry Shareholders Join Two New Class Actions Against Star Entertainment Group.
gamblingnews.com

India Cracks Down on Gambling, Betting and Loan Services Apps

Presently, the government intends to block more than 200 apps, 138 of which offer betting and gambling products, with another 94 said to be offering loan services to consumers. None of those companies has the necessary license to do so, and many are not registered as companies, to begin with.

