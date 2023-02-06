ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds killed in powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey, Syria

By Peter Weber
 2 days ago

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning, leaving more than 1,300 people dead amid collapsed buildings. The earthquake, felt as far away as Egypt, was centered about 20 miles outside of the Turkish provincial capital of Gaziantep, just north of the Syrian border, according other U.S. Geological Survey . The quake was 11 miles deep.

Turkey's president said more than 900 people were killed in 10 provinces and more than 5,400 injured. Government-controlled areas of Syria saw more than 330 people killed and about 1,000 injured, while the Syrian American Medical Society said at least 135 people died in the rebel-held enclaves of Syria just south of the Turkish border. The numbers are likely to rise as rescue crews search flattened buildings.

The opposition-held section of Syria, centered in Idlib province, "been under siege for years, with frequent Russian and government airstrikes," The Associated Press reports . The population of some 4 million poor, displaced Syrians "depends on a flow of aid from nearby Turkey for everything from food to medical supplies."

"We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds," Muheeb Qaddour, a doctor in the town of Atmeh, told AP , referring to the entire rebel-held area.

The earthquake at least partially destroyed Gaziantep's most famous landmark, built under the Hittite Empire and expanded under the Romans. And it heavily damaged the historic Yeni Mosque in Malatya, built in 1894 to replace the older Haci Yusuf Mosque destroyed in an earthquake — then rebuilt after a different earthquake in 1964.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in Turkey, which is situated on major fault lines. A 1999 earthquake in northwest Turkey killed about 18,000 people.

Updated Feb. 6, 2023: This story has been updated to reflect new casualty numbers.

Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
The Independent

Moment building collapses as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

A building was reduced to rubble as a powerful earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing hundreds, shocking video shows. At least 1,300 people have died after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Gaziantep early on Monday, 6 February. This video which circulated on social media that morning purports to show the building tumbling down in Haliliye, Sanliurfa province.It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collapse shown in this footage. A second earthquake has since been confirmed near Ekinozu, around 100 miles north of the first epicentre.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest SyriaTurkey earthquake: Crowds rush to falling rubble during search for survivorsMoment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
The Independent

Moment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

At least 500 people have died after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria, leaving scores injured. This footage shows the moment a young child was pulled from the rubble in northern Syria on Monday, 6 February.The death toll was sharply rising in the hours following the powerful earthquake, with fears it will continue to increase.Its epicentre was just north of Gaziantep, which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both countries in the aftermath. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyTurkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed‘Key witness’ comes forward as search for missing Nicola Bulley reaches 10th day
The Weather Channel

Turkey, Syria Earthquake Toll Climbs To At Least 2,800

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck early Monday in southern central Turkey north of the Syrian border. A second 7.5 magnitude quake struck the area Monday afternoon. Hundreds of people remain trapped in rubble. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
The Week

WHO says more than 20,000 may die from Turkish earthquake as freezing temperatures hinder rescue efforts

The World Health Organization warned that more than 20,000 people may die following a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, as freezing temperatures and winter weather continue to hinder rescue efforts.  Catherine Smallwood, the WHO's European senior emergency officer, told AFP on Monday night the death toll could see an "order of eightfold increases on the initial numbers," per The Guardian. This statement was reportedly made when the death toll was 2,600, meaning the total deaths from the disaster would be around 20,800 if this estimation holds true.  Smallwood noted that the same thing is almost always seen during earthquakes, that being "the initial reports of the...
Ars Technica

Major earthquake devastates areas of southern Turkey and northern Syria

A major earthquake and a series of strong aftershocks shook southern Turkey and other parts of the Middle East on Monday. The most powerful of these registered 7.8 magnitude, placing it among the five most powerful earthquakes recorded during the 21st century. This first earthquake, at 4:17 am local time...
The Independent

Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
CBS 42

Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
