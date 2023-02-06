Read full article on original website
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper testified Friday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial that Maggie Murdaugh was worried about money because of litigation the family was facing with the boat crash. Alex Murdaugh has been on trial for the June 7, 2021, killings of 52-year-old...
Here’s what happened in week three of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Week three of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial had lots of talk about his financial misdeeds, loud objections and a bomb threat. Murdaugh has been on trial for the June 7, 2021, killings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie; and their 22-year-old son, Paul. As the trial...
Colleton Co. man sentenced to prison for killing ex-girlfriend
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Round O man has been charged in the 2018 strangulation death of a woman, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Jarvise Terrell Jenkins, 38, of Round O, is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Anelia Simone Garvin in Dec. 2018, the solicitor’s office said.
Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced South Carolina attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths. Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to...
Day 15: State approaching end of financial witnesses in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are approaching the end of their list of witnesses on financial crimes. In addition to the murders of his wife and son, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney faces nearly 100 charges ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm to tax evasion.
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Questions posed by lawyers on both sides of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial caused voices and tempers to raise in a Colleton County courtroom Friday. Testimony from Murdaugh’s housekeeper Blanca Simpson led Judge Clifton Newman to send the jury out twice during the testimony in response to heated objections.
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic was diverted after a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector Friday night, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30 around 10 p.m. The lanes were closed from Harborview Road to Folly Road. Officers...
Pedestrian seriously injured in early-morning crash, Charleston Police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Saturday morning to a crash that left a pedestrian hurt. Police responded at 2:33 a.m. to the Fielding Connector near Ashley Pointe Drive, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. One lane headed toward West Ashley remained closed as of just before 7:30 a.m. while...
Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian near Fielding Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say officers are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday evening. The crash was reported by the Charleston Police Department around 8:20 p.m. at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the police department says the pedestrian...
Progress continues for Trident’s new behavioral hospital
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry health system’s new 60-bed freestanding behavioral hospital is opening in less than five months. Final interior touches are underway for the $30.4 million hospital, and furniture will arrive in the next two weeks. “Our current facility has a 25-bed adult inpatient psychiatric unit,”...
Summerville Valentine’s dance held for people with special needs
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department hosted their first ever Special Needs Valentine’s Dance on Saturday. The event was open to people with special need and their families and caregivers. It featured dancing, music, drinks and food. Organizer Kelly Coghlan says events like...
WATCH: SC Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine sea turtles are back in the ocean after recovering from injuries at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. The turtles were a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. They were admitted to the aquarium’s care center for cold stunning and hook and line injuries.
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourage adoptions
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Football fans are not the only ones preparing for the Super Bowl; the Kansas City Canines and the Pupadelphia Eagles faced off at the sixth annual Pup Bowl on Saturday. The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne...
Charleston’s bike share program sees significant growth since launch
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City officials are looking to expand its bike share program after what they are describing as a successful launch last May. The city’s bike share vendor, Lime, which places neon green-colored bikes and scooters across town, said that more than 30,000 riders have made more than 65,000 trips since the program’s launch. Lime estimates those trips have replaced more than 16,000 car trips and saved around 1,500 gallons of gas.
The future or cheating? Lowcountry schools have mixed reaction to AI technology
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Is artificial intelligence the way of the future, or is it cheating?. That’s what educational institutions across the Lowcountry are debating. The artificial intelligence technology program called ChatGPT can give detailed human-like responses on just about any subject. Some are embracing it for improved learning,...
