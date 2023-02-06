CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City officials are looking to expand its bike share program after what they are describing as a successful launch last May. The city’s bike share vendor, Lime, which places neon green-colored bikes and scooters across town, said that more than 30,000 riders have made more than 65,000 trips since the program’s launch. Lime estimates those trips have replaced more than 16,000 car trips and saved around 1,500 gallons of gas.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO