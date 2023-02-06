Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktxs.com
Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy
ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
The impact of free to low cost lodging for families of inmates in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is nothing like the unconditional love between a parent and their child. What lengths will you go to see your child? Hector Herrasti and his wife drive eleven hours from Brownsville to Abilene multiple times each year. They’ve been making that drive now for ten years to visit their son, […]
ktxs.com
Abilene ISD considering grade reconfiguration; adding intermediate campuses
A major grade reconfiguration could be coming to Abilene schools. Abilene ISD is considering adding intermediate campuses to the district starting in the 2024-2025 school year. This wouldn't result in new school buildings, but would rather be a conversion process. The current 13 elementary campuses would convert into 10 campuses...
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Earthquake Strikes Big Country Friday
ABILENE – U.S. Geologists are reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Friday afternoon. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Scurry County/Fisher County divide. The quake was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of...
ktxs.com
Four Big Country counties lead ranks in Texas' most deadly crashes
Four counties in the Big Country are leading the ranks in the state of Texas for the highest number of most deadly crashes, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and Stacker. Nolan County currently holds the 21st spot on the list with 54.3 motor vehicle crash fatalities per 100,000...
Traffic alert: I-20 east through Abilene reduces to one lane after semitruck wrecks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck crashed in a jackknife position. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck. The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 […]
‘I cried, I screamed, I yelled, but still it didn’t feel real’: Benefit for family of Ashley Rapp, Abilene woman killed on New Years Day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 1, revelers rang in the new year while Abilene police responded to the 3100 block of College Street in north Abilene. On arrival, officers found 35-year-old Ashley Rapp lying in the street. Rapp was said to be clinging to life with injuries consistent with being run over. She was […]
Tye PD launch felony pursuit, hits speeds above 110 mph
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. No one was injured and law enforcement is […]
HAPPENING NOW: Garage fire south of Abilene, first responders rescue dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire broke out in south Abilene in the 3300 block of Gays Way. According to witnesses, the fire began around 10:30 p.m. February 4. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of a garage attached to a house and made an active attack. Crews were able […]
San Angelo LIVE!
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
WANTED: Driver in police pursuit in Tye is a criminal gang member, now wanted by U.S. Marshals & Tye PD
TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An update from a pursuit in Tye on February 3 reveals the identity of the man who fled from police. Just before 6:00 p.m. February 3, Tye PD initiated a felony pursuit that traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. Police are still looking for the driver, […]
‘I don’t have my best friend no more’: Midland man searching for answers three months after his sister died in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Midland man is still searching for answers three months later after his sister was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in Abilene. Kayson Paschel, Amber Sue Hall’s brother, said she was one of the only family members he had left. “I don’t have my best friend no […]
Murder suspect identified by missing manbun indicted in Taylor County
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder suspect who was identified by a missing manbun has been indicted in Taylor County. Brandon Neely was taken indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury for Murder Tuesday for the death of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
Former Anson Police Chief arrested amid Texas Rangers investigation
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Anson Police Chief has been arrested amid a Texas Rangers investigation. Sheriff Danny Jimenez confirmed Coy Sanchez turned himself into the Jones County Jail Tuesday night on two warrants for Theft of Property – one felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and one […]
Comments / 0