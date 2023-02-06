ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Midland man is still searching for answers three months later after his sister was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in Abilene. Kayson Paschel, Amber Sue Hall’s brother, said she was one of the only family members he had left. “I don’t have my best friend no […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO