Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Abilene honors beloved donut shop owner's legacy

ABILENE, Texas — AM Donuts #3 is more than just a spot for morning coffee and donuts. It's a gathering place for both newcomers and old timers in Abilene, cultivated by owner George Kim. "It was like a sitcom," described retired Abilene Chief of Police Melvin Martin. "Everybody knew...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene ISD considering grade reconfiguration; adding intermediate campuses

A major grade reconfiguration could be coming to Abilene schools. Abilene ISD is considering adding intermediate campuses to the district starting in the 2024-2025 school year. This wouldn't result in new school buildings, but would rather be a conversion process. The current 13 elementary campuses would convert into 10 campuses...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Earthquake Strikes Big Country Friday

ABILENE – U.S. Geologists are reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Friday afternoon. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Scurry County/Fisher County divide. The quake was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Four Big Country counties lead ranks in Texas' most deadly crashes

Four counties in the Big Country are leading the ranks in the state of Texas for the highest number of most deadly crashes, according to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and Stacker. Nolan County currently holds the 21st spot on the list with 54.3 motor vehicle crash fatalities per 100,000...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

‘I cried, I screamed, I yelled, but still it didn’t feel real’: Benefit for family of Ashley Rapp, Abilene woman killed on New Years Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 1, revelers rang in the new year while Abilene police responded to the 3100 block of College Street in north Abilene. On arrival, officers found 35-year-old Ashley Rapp lying in the street. Rapp was said to be clinging to life with injuries consistent with being run over. She was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tye PD launch felony pursuit, hits speeds above 110 mph

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just before 6:00 p.m., the Tye Police Department began a felony pursuit for a person wanted by U.S. Marshals. According to a Facebook post from the Tye Police Department, the pursuit traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. No one was injured and law enforcement is […]
TYE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office

ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man admits to drinking, hitting parked car while backing out of driveway

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of Victoria Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported her ex-husband stole […]
ABILENE, TX

