Netcracker Continues Commitment to Middle East Region with Participation at LEAP 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
Saudi Arabia Inks MoU With The Sandbox For Metaverse Advancement
The Sandbox, a metaverse gaming platform has inked a partnership deal with Saudi Arabia to promote metaverse-related projects. According to the announcement made during the Leap Tech Conference which was held in Riyadh Saudi Arabia, the Middle East nation’s Digital Government Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whose details were not disclosed.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Zomentum Expands Its Presence in France by Partnering With Bemsp
This partnership will expand Zomentum’s reach into the EMEA French-speaking market and provide BeMSP’s partners access to Zomentum’s award-winning products. Zomentum, the fastest-growing platform in the partner ecosystem, announced a new partnership with BeMSP, a French distributor of solutions for MSPs. This partnership will expand Zomentum’s reach into the EMEA French-speaking market and provide BeMSP’s partners access to Zomentum’s award-winning products.
Mobily Kicks-off Leap 2023 in Style With Big Partnership Announcements Across Smart Cities, Gaming, Artificial Intelligence and More
Cooperation with The Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate to boost tourism, trade and quality of life of residents through digital technology and services. Mobily partners with Ericsson for connectivity optimization for numerous years. Mobily and Abunayyan Holding are Partnering to Fuel Innovation in Smart Cities. Mobily signs with Lebara to...
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
New North Sea exploration licenses pose a threat to UK’s future energy security
UK oil and gas production has fallen, and the country is unlikely to ever become self-sufficient for fossil energy again. Still, the UK continues to sell offshore oil and gas leases, claiming it will secure the country’s energy supply. The UK has laid out ambitious renewable energy goals, but...
WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.
Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.
Measurable AI Debuts its Flagship Asia Food Delivery Market Report
Measurable AI releases its Asia Online Food and Grocery Delivery Overview Report capturing key insights across 9 Asian markets from 2019 to 2022. The report releases major findings based on Measurable AI’s proprietary e-receipt panel in three parts: food and grocery delivery demand and consumption trends, market share changes, and consumer loyalty amongst key players in each country. With more than 1.8 million unique users, Measurable AI owns the largest emerging markets consumer e-receipts panel in the world.
DEWA is the first utility in the world to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that DEWA is working to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology supported by Microsoft. This will make DEWA the first utility globally and the first UAE government entity to use this new technology. This is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to promote its leadership locally and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005591/en/ DEWA is the first utility in the world to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology (Photo: AETOSWire)
Maturity and Innovation: dxFeed Boosts Revenues 30% in 2022, Continuing a Strong 5-Year Growth Trend of 575%
DxFeed has announced a strong growth of 30% in 2022, securing its leading position as a data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional markets and crypto/DeFi space. The company has shown a stable trend of total revenue growth exceeding 575% over the last 5 years.
Singlestore and Solutions by Stc Announce Exclusive Partnership and Reseller Agreement
Agreement will further target market reach across the Middle East, expanding capabilities and opportunities for both parties. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced an exclusive partnership and reseller agreement with solutions by stc to bring SingleStore’s digital solutions across the Middle East. solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Middle East, while SingleStore is the fastest real-time analytics database in SQL that combines analytical and transactional workloads in one unified platform.
Xsolla Expands Digital Distribution Hub to Connect Game Developers and Telecommunications Carriers
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is proud to announce the upcoming expansion of its Digital Distribution Hub into the global telecommunications industry and its global audience of 7.3 billion mobile phone users. The Digital Distribution Hub solution is a single portal for online and offline distribution channels and brands that create and distribute entertainment content for their users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005197/en/ (Graphic: Xsolla)
Bullet Express adds Glasgow Airport facility
UK logistics and forwarding firm Bullet Express is looking to expand its air cargo operations through the addition of a new facility close to Glasgow Airport. The new £1m facility will measure 44,000 sq ft and is located at the Airport Logistics and Training Centre at Westway Park, next to the Scottish airport.
Ideanomics Forms Strategic Partnership with MAHLE to Offer Fleet Charging Solutions in North America
NEW YORK – Ideanomics, a company specializing in the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced a strategic partnership with German firm MAHLE. Ideanomics will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for MAHLE’s chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for...
