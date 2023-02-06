Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Skyhigh Security Launches New Global Partner Program
Offers New Way to Partner through the Skyhigh Security Altitude Partner Program. Skyhigh Security today announced the Skyhigh Security Altitude Partner Program, a new global program that provides its partner community, including value-added resellers, strategic integrators and managed service providers, with access to the incentives, tools and information designed to help them earn more. This new program represents a major investment from Skyhigh Security in the success of its partners, and their ability to provide data-aware cloud security that supports rapid digital business transformation and hybrid work environments.
salestechstar.com
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Bell Techlogix, a Leading It Managed Services and Solutions Company, Today Announced the Addition of Steve Pollenz as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Effective Immediately
Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Pollenz as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Steve will align the sales and marketing organizations around the company’s go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity. He will be responsible for all revenue-generation strategies and business development activities for Bell Techlogix.
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
salestechstar.com
Sumo Logic SVP of Global Partners and Alliances Named as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Timm Hoyt, Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.
salestechstar.com
Channel Program Announces New Features for 2023
Vendor badges, category-focused pitches and whitepapers, plus an enhanced Pitch experience. Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced new features and offerings for 2023 designed to enhance the experience for both vendors and the MSP community. A new Channel Badges initiative...
salestechstar.com
Orbus Software Records 123% SaaS Business Growth in 2022
Global customer demand for decision intelligence platforms driving triple digit growth. Cloud solutions provider for accelerated decision-making, Orbus Software, has exceeded its annual recurring revenue (ARR) targets for 2022, with its SaaS business growing by 123 percent, with almost 40 percent of the overall growth coming from North America. In addition, SaaS customer numbers increased by 80 percent year on year with new names, including the US Department of Commerce and Reserve Bank of Australia. The growth reflects Orbus’ commitment to help customers across the globe to use its solutions to design and optimize complex digital environments.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
salestechstar.com
BeyondTrust Delivers Record Growth in 2022 and Introduces Identity Security Innovation
Accelerating recurring revenue to 80% of total revenue, with greater than 25% YoY ARR and 90% YoY subscription ARR growth. BeyondTrust’s new Identity Security Insights uncovers hidden privileges and attack vectors, empowering security teams to rapidly detect and address identity threats. BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access...
salestechstar.com
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
salestechstar.com
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. The alliance expands Anaplan’s...
salestechstar.com
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.
salestechstar.com
Alida Optimizes TXM Platform to Strengthen Personal Connections Between Organizations and Customers
Winter 2023 release launches new advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities. Alida, a leader in experience management, delivered its Winter 2023 product release, bringing to market new technology innovations on its industry-leading Total Experience Management (TXM) platform. The enhancements strengthen personal connections between businesses and their customers through advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.
salestechstar.com
Locus Launches ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment’ For Enterprises to Level-Up Their Strategies
The new benchmarking tool gives businesses personalized insights and recommendations on the maturity of last-mile operations in just seven minutes. Locus, a leading-edge technology company solving for excellence in last-mile logistics, announced the launch of ‘Last-Mile Maturity Assessment’ – an industry-first benchmarking tool designed to help enterprises evaluate strengths, uncover hidden inefficiencies, and identify new growth opportunities in their last mile.
salestechstar.com
OrderEase Inc. Acquires Last Call Analytics to Enhance B2B Customer Solutions
Data driven decisions are they key to being strategic and successful, now sales organizations can leverage a solution both for ordering and analytics. OrderEase Inc (“OrderEase”) a leading provider of B2B2C order automation solutions, has announced the acquisition of Last Call Analytics, a company who provides powerful analytics to support data-driven decision making for sales and operations teams. This acquisition will allow OrderEase to offer more comprehensive and valuable solutions to its B2B customers.
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service
For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.
salestechstar.com
Bright Data Appoints Gunja Gargeshwari as New Chief Revenue Officer
Bright Data, the world’s leading web data platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Gunja Gargeshwari, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing at leading tech companies such as Oracle, AWS, and Zendesk, Gargeshwari will join the executive leadership team at Bright Data and oversee all global GTM (Go-To-Market) operations.
salestechstar.com
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
