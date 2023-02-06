ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive earthquake hits Turkey, Musk offers help with Starlink

By Deena Theresa
 2 days ago
Starlink dish.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has offered to send Starlink terminals to Turkey after a severe earthquake struck the country in the early hours of Monday morning, resulting in "severe communication shortages."

300 people were killed and buildings razed to the ground in Turkey and Syria when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) 14.2 miles(23km) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, at a depth of 14.9 miles (24.1km). Located along the Turkey-Syria border, the earthquake tremors were felt in several countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

As the quake struck in the early hours of the morning, residents were asleep and unprepared for the impact. AFAD, Turkey's disaster management agency, said on Monday that 76 people had been killed and 440 injured in Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, and 440 citizens were injured in Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis.

State news agency Sana added that 42 people were killed in government-controlled parts of the country. "Forty-two deaths and 200 injuries have been reported in Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia as a result of the earthquake in a preliminary toll," state news agency Sana said, quoting a health ministry official.

The official death toll in Turkey rose to 284, with over 2,000 people injured.

Turkish government yet to approve Starlink satellites

Eleven minutes after the main quake, a strong aftershock of 6.7-magnitude hit about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of the main quake's epicenter. It was then followed by another intense aftershock with a magnitude of 5.6.

Videos and images shared on social media show scores of collapsed buildings and frightened residents on the streets. As rescue operations are underway, it is likely that the death toll will increase in the coming hours.

The massive earthquake has also resulted in severe communication shortages. Drawing focus on this, Mehmet Emin Adin, Assistant Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the Yale School of Medicine, had asked if Elon Musk could help with his Starlink satellites. Musk responded, stating that Starlink is not approved by the Turkish government yet. He added that SpaceX would send service as soon as the government approves.

