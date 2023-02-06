Read full article on original website
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
Skating banana becomes a-peel-ing new fixture in Little Rock’s Murray Park
If you head out to Murray Park, you'll be greeted by a skating banana sculpture called “On a Roll”.
Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
KATV
'Free unmetered parking:' City of Hot Springs considers eliminating free downtown parking
HOT SPRINGS (KATV) — The City of Hot Springs could soon eliminate free parking in the downtown area based on a survey conducted by a consulting company called Walker Consultants. The deputy city manager, Lance Spicer said plans for this downtown implementation project are not finalized. According to Spicer,...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Eagle Rock Capital Purchases Conway Block Plant
Eagle Rock Capital recently revealed it has closed on the purchase of Conway Block Plant. According to Eagle Rock Realty, the company plans to convert the facility into “the coolest entertainment and recreation spot in the state of Arkansas.”. According to a post on Facebook,. “Creating beautiful buildings, jobs,...
Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern
MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas
Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
Babe Ruth statue unveiled in Hot Springs, one of three in nation
A bronze statue commemorating a baseball great was unveiled in Hot Springs on Monday.
KATV
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closed to reduce feral hog population
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population. Our...
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
onespiritblog.com
Grand Rounds Series Continues in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The second seminar will be Friday, February 27, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Sumaiya Sharif, M.D., PGY-2 will present about “Hepatorenal Syndrome.”...
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
5newsonline.com
Nick Smith Jr. returns to practice for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. has returned to practice. Smith has been sidelined since December 17th and has only appeared in five games this season. Musselman said, "We are optimistic and hopeful Nick will be able to...
The O’Jays to bring final tour to Simmons Bank Arena
R&B group The O’Jays will bring their final tour to the Little Rock metro this April.
Power Women: Celebrating African American Power Women
February is Black History month, with a focus on celebrating not just the accomplishments of African American women nationally, but also celebrating more locally.
arkadelphian.com
LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future
Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas
Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.
KATV
Several areas of Conway 'flooded' CPD says, barriers blocking submerged roads
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you're a resident of Conway and are traveling, be cautious of flood areas as thunderstorms move through Wednesday morning. Conway police are advising all drivers to avoid areas due to the potential of flooded roads. "Several areas in Conway are flooded. If you see...
Police search for missing Little Rock teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
