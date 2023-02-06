ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

Eagle Rock Capital Purchases Conway Block Plant

Eagle Rock Capital recently revealed it has closed on the purchase of Conway Block Plant. According to Eagle Rock Realty, the company plans to convert the facility into “the coolest entertainment and recreation spot in the state of Arkansas.”. According to a post on Facebook,. “Creating beautiful buildings, jobs,...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Whataburger coming to Maumelle & Malvern

MAUMELLE, Ark. — We've already told you about the new Whataburger locations being built in Little Rock and Benton, but two more cities in Central Arkansas can expect to see the fast-food chain soon. Two more Whataburger locations will be coming to Maumelle and Malvern. According to reports from...
MALVERN, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas

Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
onespiritblog.com

Grand Rounds Series Continues in Hot Springs

Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The second seminar will be Friday, February 27, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Sumaiya Sharif, M.D., PGY-2 will present about “Hepatorenal Syndrome.”...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

Nick Smith Jr. returns to practice for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. has returned to practice. Smith has been sidelined since December 17th and has only appeared in five games this season. Musselman said, "We are optimistic and hopeful Nick will be able to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

LETTER: To Gov.: Reconsider investing in SW Ark and our future

Congratulations on your election as the first female Governor of Arkansas and as the youngest Governor in the nation. I wish you well in your term as Governor of our great state. As Justice of the Peace for District 1 in Clark County, I am writing to inquire regarding your...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

