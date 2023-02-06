Read full article on original website
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time
Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
tigerdroppings.com
Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot
Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy's 911 dispatch reveals frantic first responders
Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who's accused of killing her children, is still recovering in the hospital, where she will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
msn.com
Gisele Bündchen and trainer Joaquim Valente ride horses together in Costa Rica
Maybe they’re just horsing around. Gisele Bündchen and her trainer Joaquim Valente were photographed riding horses together during a getaway in Costa Rica on Tuesday. The supermodel, 42, was seen flashing a big smile as she trotted around on horseback next to Valente. Bündchen was dressed casually in...
Gisele Bündchen Responds To Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Retirement
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared her support in response to her ex-husband Tom Brady's retirement announcement.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
'My Three Sons' actress Tina Cole says co-star 'wasn't ready' to marry her despite 'falling in love'
Don Grady, who got his start as a Mouseketeer on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” passed away in 2012 at age 68. Tina Cole, his co-star on "My Three Sons," wrote a book titled "My Three Lives."
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Al Sharpton blasts Meghan Markle backlash: It was 'somebody Black working in the C-suites' for the first time
Rev. Al Sharpton defended Meghan Markle from media backlash, suggesting she was the victim of racism.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Dem lawmaker claims NY Post's Hunter Biden story is ‘100% false' during committee hearing on tech censorship
Freshman Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman claimed that the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story is "100% false" during a congressional hearing on Big Tech's censorship of the story.
Tom Brady Was Married to Gisele Bündchen For Over a Decade – Relive His Full Dating History
Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football. (He racked up his seventh Super Bowl win in 2021.) He rose to definitive heartthrob status over the course of his career, even inspiring a group of elderly women to travel to the Super Bowl in hopes of seeing him — a story chronicled in the movie "80 For Brady."
Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found
Human remains found in Georgia have been identified as a teenage girl missing since July.
Missing Texas 14-year-old found shot dead in field weeks after disappearance, police say
Carlos Lugo, a 14-year-old boy who went missing last month in Houston, Texas, was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday, police said.
