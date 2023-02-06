ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time

Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League.  It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
tigerdroppings.com

Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot

Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
msn.com

Gisele Bündchen and trainer Joaquim Valente ride horses together in Costa Rica

Maybe they’re just horsing around. Gisele Bündchen and her trainer Joaquim Valente were photographed riding horses together during a getaway in Costa Rica on Tuesday. The supermodel, 42, was seen flashing a big smile as she trotted around on horseback next to Valente. Bündchen was dressed casually in...
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
