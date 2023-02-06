Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Measure U is ‘Best for Everyone That Lives in Southern Humboldt’: Letter to the Editor
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
kymkemp.com
‘A Valentine’s Evening with Blue Rhythm Revue’ in Trinidad
The Trinidad Civic Club and Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting, “A Valentine’s Evening with Blue Rhythm Revue” on Tuesday, Feb. 14th at the Trinidad Town Hall from 6 – 10 pm. Dine & dance with loved ones and friends. th and at the Door: $40/$75 for...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
kymkemp.com
Love is in the Air – Celebrate at “Hearts by the Sea 2023″
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 10 and 11 with Hearts by the Sea in Eureka! A weekend of romantic movies, special strolls, horse drawn carriage rides, sweet valentines, and more await you in the heart of the Redwood Coast. Events include:. Special discounts, treats, exhibits and menus from more...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Will Wear Mourning Bands to Honor Retired Sheriff Gary Philp
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. The information below is from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. It is...
kymkemp.com
Golden Age Center Receives $10,000 from Humboldt Area Foundation
We have a very special announcement. We received a $10,000 Grant from Humboldt Area Foundation so we could expand our bus services to Lewiston, Douglas City and Junction City. We will be starting with these expanded service areas the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month. Our bus rides are $5.00 round trip and part of this grant is to keep the cost at a $5.00 flat fee for all areas. Riders can pay cash when picked up or we sell bus tickets for those who wish to prepay or buy for friends/family, or give out from their organization. They can be purchased at our Blue Barn Thrift Store during normal business hours.
Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast
RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
kymkemp.com
Bird Nesting Season is Here: Please Avoid Trimming or Removing Vegetation
The City of Arcata would like to remind the community that Humboldt Bay and its surrounding areas are home to a wide variety of bird species, so it is especially important to check for active nests before trimming or removing vegetation during this nesting season. The federal Migratory Bird Treaty...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:37 a.m.: Open] Tree Down Blocking Redwood Drive Between Redway and Garberville
At 5:34 a.m., a report came into the California Highway Patrol that a tree had fallen and is blocking Redwood Drive at West Coast Drive at the south end of Redway. Reportedly, the tree is three feet in diameter and is blocking the entire roadway. Please remember that information gathered...
kymkemp.com
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36
Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales After Warrants Served in Eureka and Loleta
On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a large amount of fentanyl. HCDTF agents obtained information that Joshua Scott VanDyke, 47 year old from Eureka, was selling large amounts of fentanyl from Loleta and Eureka. Agents obtained a search warrant for a trailer located near the intersection of Church Street and Montgomery Street in Loleta and a residence on the 4000 Block of Meyers Ave in Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
kymkemp.com
Lisa Carole Feraru: ‘Called home to her lord and savior’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Lisa Carole Feraru was born to Gloria Jackson McDowell and John Levaditis, on...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
kymkemp.com
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
