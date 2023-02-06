ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

In a Surprise Move, Cal Poly Humboldt Tells Returning Students They Will be Ineligible for On-Campus Housing Next Semester

Could Cal Poly Humboldt evict more than a thousand of its current dorm residents next school year?. That’s the implication of a recent post on the website of Cal Poly Humboldt’s housing department, and it has current dorm residents in a bit of a panic. In the post, the housing department notes that in the fall of 2023, all of the college’s traditional, on-site student housing will be reserved for freshmen and new students transferring from other universities.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities

It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update

The Community Development Department of the City of Arcata would like to invite the public to the in-person form-based code workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing and economic opportunities for the community.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
kymkemp.com

Humboldt ERFSA Spring Luncheon Lectures Begin Thursday

Humboldt ERFSA, the Emeritus and Retired Faculty and Staff Association is pleased to announce the start of their Spring luncheon lecture series this week at the Plaza View Room, 780 7th St, in Arcata. The first in the series begins on Thursday, February 9, with a presentation and discussion with...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

College of the Redwoods Presents Open Forum on Police and the Establishment of the CR Police Department

In light of recent events, including the killing of Tyre Nichols, and in an effort to foster open and transparent dialogue, on February 2, College of the Redwoods hosted the first of a series of open forums to discuss the ongoing development of a campus police department. The forums will provide a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to express their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans

Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 7, 2023

HUMBOLDT TODAY: The family of the missing mushroom hunter travels all the way from Korea to help search for their loved one, two people are dead after a domestic violence incident in McKinleyville, plus a former county sheriff has died. Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Golden Age Center Receives $10,000 from Humboldt Area Foundation

We have a very special announcement. We received a $10,000 Grant from Humboldt Area Foundation so we could expand our bus services to Lewiston, Douglas City and Junction City. We will be starting with these expanded service areas the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month. Our bus rides are $5.00 round trip and part of this grant is to keep the cost at a $5.00 flat fee for all areas. Riders can pay cash when picked up or we sell bus tickets for those who wish to prepay or buy for friends/family, or give out from their organization. They can be purchased at our Blue Barn Thrift Store during normal business hours.
JUNCTION CITY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished

As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Former Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp Has Died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. Philp had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Guy Rams Patrol Vehicle, Leads Cops on a High-Speed Chase From Trinidad to Redwood Valley Early This Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 8, 2023, at about 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Trinidad area conducted an investigation into an occupied vehicle parked in a no parking zone at Houda Point. Upon deputy contact, the driver, 48-year-old...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36

Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

