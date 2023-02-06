Read full article on original website
In a Surprise Move, Cal Poly Humboldt Tells Returning Students They Will be Ineligible for On-Campus Housing Next Semester
Could Cal Poly Humboldt evict more than a thousand of its current dorm residents next school year?. That’s the implication of a recent post on the website of Cal Poly Humboldt’s housing department, and it has current dorm residents in a bit of a panic. In the post, the housing department notes that in the fall of 2023, all of the college’s traditional, on-site student housing will be reserved for freshmen and new students transferring from other universities.
(PHOTOS) Hundreds of Students Rallying for Housing at the Cal Poly Humboldt Quad Today
Hundreds of students and community members gathered at the Cal Poly Humboldt quad today to protest the University’s recent announcement that on campus housing may not be available for second year students starting next semester. “When I came here to Cal Poly Humboldt, I was super, super excited to...
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update
The Community Development Department of the City of Arcata would like to invite the public to the in-person form-based code workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing and economic opportunities for the community.
HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
Humboldt ERFSA Spring Luncheon Lectures Begin Thursday
Humboldt ERFSA, the Emeritus and Retired Faculty and Staff Association is pleased to announce the start of their Spring luncheon lecture series this week at the Plaza View Room, 780 7th St, in Arcata. The first in the series begins on Thursday, February 9, with a presentation and discussion with...
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
College of the Redwoods Presents Open Forum on Police and the Establishment of the CR Police Department
In light of recent events, including the killing of Tyre Nichols, and in an effort to foster open and transparent dialogue, on February 2, College of the Redwoods hosted the first of a series of open forums to discuss the ongoing development of a campus police department. The forums will provide a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to express their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Earthquake-Impacted Residents Have a Month Left to Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans
Press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the March 6, 2023, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the earthquake in Humboldt County that occurred Dec. 20, 2022 with continuing aftershocks.
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 7, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: The family of the missing mushroom hunter travels all the way from Korea to help search for their loved one, two people are dead after a domestic violence incident in McKinleyville, plus a former county sheriff has died. Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
Golden Age Center Receives $10,000 from Humboldt Area Foundation
We have a very special announcement. We received a $10,000 Grant from Humboldt Area Foundation so we could expand our bus services to Lewiston, Douglas City and Junction City. We will be starting with these expanded service areas the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month. Our bus rides are $5.00 round trip and part of this grant is to keep the cost at a $5.00 flat fee for all areas. Riders can pay cash when picked up or we sell bus tickets for those who wish to prepay or buy for friends/family, or give out from their organization. They can be purchased at our Blue Barn Thrift Store during normal business hours.
[UPDATE 7:37 a.m.: Open] Tree Down Blocking Redwood Drive Between Redway and Garberville
At 5:34 a.m., a report came into the California Highway Patrol that a tree had fallen and is blocking Redwood Drive at West Coast Drive at the south end of Redway. Reportedly, the tree is three feet in diameter and is blocking the entire roadway. Please remember that information gathered...
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
Local Dog Advocates Bring Attention to Spanish Greyhound’s Plight
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, 19 caring people and 21 wonderful dogs took a group walk around the Arcata Marsh to bring attention to the plight of the Galgo Espanol, sometimes called the Spanish Greyhound. February 1 is World Galgo Day. There are worldwide marches this week working to help...
Former Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp Has Died
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. Philp had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010.
Guy Rams Patrol Vehicle, Leads Cops on a High-Speed Chase From Trinidad to Redwood Valley Early This Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 8, 2023, at about 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Trinidad area conducted an investigation into an occupied vehicle parked in a no parking zone at Houda Point. Upon deputy contact, the driver, 48-year-old...
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36
Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
