Legislator’s Letter: An update from Rep. Cyrus Javadi

I want to thank Joe Warren and the Tillamook Herald/Cannon Beach Gazette/North Coast Citizen for allowing me to publish this monthly column. With just three weeks under my belt as your representative, I have learned how fast things move at the Capitol. I won’t be able to include everything you should know in these pages. So I will send regular email updates with the most up-to-date, in-depth news and ways you can get involved. Please sign up here: OregonLegislature.gov/Javadi.

On January 9th, the House of Representatives gaveled in the 82nd Legislative Assembly. I, along with 21 newly elected members, took the oath of office. It is truly an honor to serve you.

This session, I will serve on the Housing and Homelessness Committee. The homeless crisis is no longer an urban issue. It is impacting the coast more every day. That is why I was disappointed that one of Gov. Kotek’s first actions as Governor was to sign executive orders on homelessness that left out rural communities like ours on the coast.

I joined the bipartisan group of legislators called the Coastal Caucus to send Gov. Kotek a letter asking her to reconsider her approach.

I will also serve on the Economic Development and Small Business and Behavioral Health and Health Care Committees.

With over 2,000 bills already introduced, I want to know the issues I am working on:

• Cutting taxes and lowering costs - I am chief sponsoring HB 2724, which would end the death tax in Oregon. The government has already taxed that money. There is no need for families to be taxed again when they die. HB 2725 would lower the cost of prescription drugs in our rural communities by cutting out middleman fees.

• Growing the healthcare workforce - The labor shortage is being felt in every sector of our economy and nowhere is the impact felt more than in the healthcare sector. HB 2979 would create grants for our community colleges to expand dental assistant programs. HB 2408 would also allow nurses with licenses in other states to work in Oregon

• Limiting the Governor’s powers - HB 2407 would require the Governor to ask the Legislature for an extension of any state of emergency past 60 days. COVID showed us that Oregon’s laws governing the executive powers are out of balance. It is time to rein them in.

Legislators need the voices of our constituents in the process. If you can testify on legislation we are considering, please do. You must register online to provide verbal testimony during a committee meeting. Registration closes one hour before the scheduled start time of the meeting.

Visit my website for the complete rundown on how to get involved: OregonLegislature.gov/Javadi.

As your Representative, I want to showcase our district at the Capitol. There are several unique opportunities for your engagement.

Perform Opening Ceremonies

At the beginning of each floor session, guests of the Legislature can present an opening ceremony. These are non-political performances of prayer, invocation, cultural ceremony, poetry reading, or a musical piece. Please email my office if you are interested in presenting an opening ceremony.

Display Your Photos/Art In Our Office

Do you have a beautiful photo of a sunrise on the beach? Is your kid a crayon Picasso? Send it to me! I want to show off the beauty and talents of our district, and you can be part of it. Email in a digital or physical copy, and we’ll display them on a rotating digital picture frame in the Capitol.

Let Me Highlight Your Milestones

Are you celebrating a milestone birthday or anniversary? Did you win an award? Are you opening a new business? I would love the opportunity to highlight the achievements of our community on the House floor and in my newsletters. My days are full of intense policy conversations; I also want to recognize our district’s upbeat, positive moments.

As always, you can reach my office at Rep.CyrusJavadi@oregonlegislature.gov and at 503-986-1422.