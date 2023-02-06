ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Legislator’s Letter: An update from Rep. Cyrus Javadi

The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqnpE_0kdiEtfD00

I want to thank Joe Warren and the Tillamook Herald/Cannon Beach Gazette/North Coast Citizen for allowing me to publish this monthly column. With just three weeks under my belt as your representative, I have learned how fast things move at the Capitol. I won’t be able to include everything you should know in these pages. So I will send regular email updates with the most up-to-date, in-depth news and ways you can get involved. Please sign up here: OregonLegislature.gov/Javadi.

On January 9th, the House of Representatives gaveled in the 82nd Legislative Assembly. I, along with 21 newly elected members, took the oath of office. It is truly an honor to serve you.

This session, I will serve on the Housing and Homelessness Committee. The homeless crisis is no longer an urban issue. It is impacting the coast more every day. That is why I was disappointed that one of Gov. Kotek’s first actions as Governor was to sign executive orders on homelessness that left out rural communities like ours on the coast.

I joined the bipartisan group of legislators called the Coastal Caucus to send Gov. Kotek a letter asking her to reconsider her approach.

I will also serve on the Economic Development and Small Business and Behavioral Health and Health Care Committees.

With over 2,000 bills already introduced, I want to know the issues I am working on:

• Cutting taxes and lowering costs - I am chief sponsoring HB 2724, which would end the death tax in Oregon. The government has already taxed that money. There is no need for families to be taxed again when they die. HB 2725 would lower the cost of prescription drugs in our rural communities by cutting out middleman fees.

• Growing the healthcare workforce - The labor shortage is being felt in every sector of our economy and nowhere is the impact felt more than in the healthcare sector. HB 2979 would create grants for our community colleges to expand dental assistant programs. HB 2408 would also allow nurses with licenses in other states to work in Oregon

• Limiting the Governor’s powers - HB 2407 would require the Governor to ask the Legislature for an extension of any state of emergency past 60 days. COVID showed us that Oregon’s laws governing the executive powers are out of balance. It is time to rein them in.

Legislators need the voices of our constituents in the process. If you can testify on legislation we are considering, please do. You must register online to provide verbal testimony during a committee meeting. Registration closes one hour before the scheduled start time of the meeting.

Visit my website for the complete rundown on how to get involved: OregonLegislature.gov/Javadi.

As your Representative, I want to showcase our district at the Capitol. There are several unique opportunities for your engagement.

Perform Opening Ceremonies

At the beginning of each floor session, guests of the Legislature can present an opening ceremony. These are non-political performances of prayer, invocation, cultural ceremony, poetry reading, or a musical piece. Please email my office if you are interested in presenting an opening ceremony.

Display Your Photos/Art In Our Office

Do you have a beautiful photo of a sunrise on the beach? Is your kid a crayon Picasso? Send it to me! I want to show off the beauty and talents of our district, and you can be part of it. Email in a digital or physical copy, and we’ll display them on a rotating digital picture frame in the Capitol.

Let Me Highlight Your Milestones

Are you celebrating a milestone birthday or anniversary? Did you win an award? Are you opening a new business? I would love the opportunity to highlight the achievements of our community on the House floor and in my newsletters. My days are full of intense policy conversations; I also want to recognize our district’s upbeat, positive moments.

As always, you can reach my office at Rep.CyrusJavadi@oregonlegislature.gov and at 503-986-1422.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
CBS Austin

Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
TEXAS STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KIMT

Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents

Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
New York Post

A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics

The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party. The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge the establishment...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Wildfire Emergency Act: New congressional legislation

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D), California U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein (D), and Alex Padilla), and Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R) have introduced the Wildfire Emergency Act, a bipartisan bill to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the West. The bill recognizes that the threat of wildfire is an emergency for the American West, according to a release from Sen. Wyden's office. Among the bill’s provisions include allowing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
425
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy