NPR
Northern Syria, already ravaged by war, is desperate for aid after the earthquake
JINDERIS, Syria — Mohammed Juma sleeps on the heap of rubble that crushed his family as he survived. In the freezing nights, the 20-year-old and others in this town — still dazed and in shock — burn possessions found in the debris for heat. For five days...
NPR
As aid trickles in, earthquake survivors in southern Turkey adjust to downsized life
OSMANIYE, Turkey — A young boy, no more than five years old, struggles along a dirt road, his arms filled with water bottles and some food. He's just left an aid distribution center in this rural corner of the outskirts of Osmaniye, a provincial capital in southern Turkey's Mediterranean agricultural region, his full arms a sign that there's no shortage of volunteers when it comes to responding to the earthquake – at least on the ground at the local level.
NPR
USAID team leader on the rescue effort in Turkish cities hit hard by earthquake
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Stephen Allen, who is leading a USAID team on the ground in Turkey as part of the search and rescue effort. It's been five days since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake turned entire towns into rubble across Turkey and Syria. More than 20,000 people are known to have died. Search and rescue teams are still digging through piles of concrete. The U.S. Agency for International Development has deployed teams to some of the hardest-hit Turkish cities, including Adiyaman. That team is being led by Stephen Allen, who is with us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
A rare glimpse of the earthquake aftermath in rebel-held Syria
NPR got a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in rebel-held Syria, where it's been incredibly difficult to get aid in and news out. The disaster left devastation and people crying out for more aid. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. We're going to get a rare glimpse into the earthquake zone in...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
NPR
A United Nations official in Syria weighs in on the state of earthquake recovery
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Himyar Abdul Moghni of the United Nations about relief efforts in Aleppo, Syria, following last week's deadly earthquakes. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
NPR
Turkish novelist Elif Shafak reflects on the earthquake in Turkey
NPR's Scott Simon talks with renowned Turkish novelist Elif Shafak about the earthquake in Turkey, as a human tragedy and a possible political catalyst. The scope of devastation and death across Turkey and Syria is hard to hold in our minds. Human beings often want to look away. We are going to turn now to one of Turkey's most esteemed writers. Elif Shafak looks at pain in her novels, including "The Bastard Of Istanbul" and "Three Daughters Of Eve." And her novels reflect her country's tangle of history, humanity and politics. She spent her formative years with her mother and grandmother in Turkey and later taught at universities there. In recent years, she has made her life abroad. Elif Shafak joins us now from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
In Turkey, a U.S. rescue team helps recover the dead while respecting local customs
Among the rescue teams dispatched to southern Turkey after last week's earthquake is a U.S. mission using sniffer dogs. Their work is turning toward respecting local customs as they recover the dead. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org...
NPR
Deputy Secretary of State on U.S-China relations
We're going to turn now to some of the major diplomatic challenges the U.S. is facing right now - Russia's lethal but so far unsuccessful assault on Ukraine, which is nearing its one-year anniversary, tensions with China over the high-altitude balloon found in U.S. airspace and the challenges posed by the recent disaster in Turkey and Syria.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lays Out Her Vision for Government Spending Cuts
The GOP lawmaker criticized the government's spending, which included U.S. foreign aid and the $1.7 trillion Omnibus bill.
NPR
The owner of a neighborhood Turkish coffee shop is raising money for earthquake victims
In her coffee shop in Alexandria, Va., Gizem Salcigil White channels grief into a donation drive to aid victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts...
NPR
The U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Canada's Yukon territory
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the takedown of an "unidentified object" flying over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday. The object was shot down by a U.S. military fighter jet from the U.S. and Canada's North American Aerospace Defense Command, Trudeau said. "I spoke with President Biden this...
