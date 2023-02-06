This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 PM as a hybrid event, offered both in-person and on Zoom. This month’s speakers are presenting virtually, and the Zoo will host a watch party. Jennifer Hartman and Heath Smith will share about working with scent detection dogs on wildlife conservation projects in their talk entitled, “Working with Detection Dog Teams: A Wildlife Conservation Methodology.” The event begins with a Zoo update slideshow at 6:45 PM. The lecture starts promptly at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to ask the speaker questions after the presentation. The Conservation Lecture Series is sponsored by Papa & Barkley.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO