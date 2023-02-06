Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36
Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
kymkemp.com
Search and Rescue Quickly Locate Missing Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
kymkemp.com
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
kymkemp.com
Local Dog Advocates Bring Attention to Spanish Greyhound’s Plight
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, 19 caring people and 21 wonderful dogs took a group walk around the Arcata Marsh to bring attention to the plight of the Galgo Espanol, sometimes called the Spanish Greyhound. February 1 is World Galgo Day. There are worldwide marches this week working to help...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:37 a.m.: Open] Tree Down Blocking Redwood Drive Between Redway and Garberville
At 5:34 a.m., a report came into the California Highway Patrol that a tree had fallen and is blocking Redwood Drive at West Coast Drive at the south end of Redway. Reportedly, the tree is three feet in diameter and is blocking the entire roadway. Please remember that information gathered...
kymkemp.com
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast
RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
kymkemp.com
‘A Valentine’s Evening with Blue Rhythm Revue’ in Trinidad
The Trinidad Civic Club and Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting, “A Valentine’s Evening with Blue Rhythm Revue” on Tuesday, Feb. 14th at the Trinidad Town Hall from 6 – 10 pm. Dine & dance with loved ones and friends. th and at the Door: $40/$75 for...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt ERFSA Spring Luncheon Lectures Begin Thursday
Humboldt ERFSA, the Emeritus and Retired Faculty and Staff Association is pleased to announce the start of their Spring luncheon lecture series this week at the Plaza View Room, 780 7th St, in Arcata. The first in the series begins on Thursday, February 9, with a presentation and discussion with...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
kymkemp.com
Live Wires and Downed Tree Close Westgate Drive and Knock Out Power to 841 Customers
Westgate Drive is closed near Hilma Drive south of Eureka after a Cypress tree fell taking out a power pole and blocking the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on February 7. PG&E has been requested to the scene due to live wires across the roadway from the broken power pole. A report from the scene stated that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while PG&E attempt to clear the roadway.
kymkemp.com
One Hiker Rescued, One Still Missing, Says Coast Guard
A 74-year-old woman is still missing after two mushroom hunters got lost in the French Hill area of Gasquet Friday. According to the Lost Coast Outpost who has a full story here, the woman’s daughter was located but the woman is still out in the cold and the wet.
kymkemp.com
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region
When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
kymkemp.com
74-Year-Old Mushroom Hunter Still Missing, According to Last Reports
A 74-year-old woman remains missing even after multiple helicopter flights and land searches in the French Hill area of Gasquet in Del Norte County, according to the last report from the US Coast Guard at 8:07 p.m. Rainfall and chilly weather have complicated the search for the missing woman. The...
kymkemp.com
Lisa Carole Feraru: ‘Called home to her lord and savior’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Lisa Carole Feraru was born to Gloria Jackson McDowell and John Levaditis, on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Former Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp Has Died
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. Philp had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update
The Community Development Department of the City of Arcata would like to invite the public to the in-person form-based code workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing and economic opportunities for the community.
Comments / 0