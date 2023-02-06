ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

kymkemp.com

Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36

Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Search and Rescue Quickly Locate Missing Clam Beach Hiker

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday

A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast

RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt ERFSA Spring Luncheon Lectures Begin Thursday

Humboldt ERFSA, the Emeritus and Retired Faculty and Staff Association is pleased to announce the start of their Spring luncheon lecture series this week at the Plaza View Room, 780 7th St, in Arcata. The first in the series begins on Thursday, February 9, with a presentation and discussion with...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished

As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Live Wires and Downed Tree Close Westgate Drive and Knock Out Power to 841 Customers

Westgate Drive is closed near Hilma Drive south of Eureka after a Cypress tree fell taking out a power pole and blocking the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on February 7. PG&E has been requested to the scene due to live wires across the roadway from the broken power pole. A report from the scene stated that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while PG&E attempt to clear the roadway.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

One Hiker Rescued, One Still Missing, Says Coast Guard

A 74-year-old woman is still missing after two mushroom hunters got lost in the French Hill area of Gasquet Friday. According to the Lost Coast Outpost who has a full story here, the woman’s daughter was located but the woman is still out in the cold and the wet.
GASQUET, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region

When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Lisa Carole Feraru: ‘Called home to her lord and savior’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Lisa Carole Feraru was born to Gloria Jackson McDowell and John Levaditis, on...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Former Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp Has Died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. Philp had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update

The Community Development Department of the City of Arcata would like to invite the public to the in-person form-based code workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing and economic opportunities for the community.
ARCATA, CA

