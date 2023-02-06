ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
Abby Joseph

A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'

No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
goodmorningamerica.com

New details on suspected Chinese spy balloon’s payload

5 takeaways from Biden's State of the Union and Republican response. President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his second State of the Union address, balancing a push for bipartisanship in a divided Washington and advocacy for his own policies heading into next year's election. Standing in front of Vice President...
TENNESSEE STATE
William

The Narcissistic Parent

A narcissistic parent is a parent with narcissistic personality disorder, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for their child's feelings. This type of parent may manipulate and control their child, seeing them as an extension of themselves rather than as a separate individual.
coloradopolitics.com

Bureau of Reclamation faces Solomonic choice in picking plan to save Colorado River — and the West

As the federal government — and the states that rely on the river — scramble to save the river system that has fueled growth in the West, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation faces something of a Solomonic choice: Pick California’s proposal, based on the “law of the river” that put primacy on senior water rights, and Arizona and Nevada would take the brunt of water cuts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Info Hub

A Recent Study About the Gravity on the Planet

Planet Earth lives by the laws of gravity discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. But there are gravitational anomalies in some places where this law can’t be applied: there, a car can go uphill with its engine off, a waterfall doesn’t fall, and a very heavy boulder can sit on top of a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

We don’t have to choose between supporting trans kids and respecting their parents

Republicans in the Iowa General Assembly and Gov. Kim Reynolds are determined to earn their culture war medals this winter with multiple bills attacking the phantom menace of transgender indoctrination. But perhaps the thorniest and most dangerous of these mean-spirited proposals is House File 180 (formerly House File 9). This would, among other things, require […] The post We don’t have to choose between supporting trans kids and respecting their parents appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy