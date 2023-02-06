Read full article on original website
Related
If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)
People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.
A Japanese Balloon Bomb Killed Six Americans and The Survivors Kept It A Secret
The sole American to die on American territory during World War II was a result of enemy action due to a Japanese war balloon. They were killed by a Japanese balloon bomb, called "Fu-Go."
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
goodmorningamerica.com
New details on suspected Chinese spy balloon’s payload
5 takeaways from Biden's State of the Union and Republican response. President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his second State of the Union address, balancing a push for bipartisanship in a divided Washington and advocacy for his own policies heading into next year's election. Standing in front of Vice President...
Sam Smith: Parading Around as Satan Hurts the LGBT Community | Opinion
Publicly associating some of the most prominent LGBT celebrities with demonic worship reinforces a wildly inaccurate perception of the LGBT community as anti-Christian.
The Narcissistic Parent
A narcissistic parent is a parent with narcissistic personality disorder, characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for their child's feelings. This type of parent may manipulate and control their child, seeing them as an extension of themselves rather than as a separate individual.
coloradopolitics.com
Bureau of Reclamation faces Solomonic choice in picking plan to save Colorado River — and the West
As the federal government — and the states that rely on the river — scramble to save the river system that has fueled growth in the West, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation faces something of a Solomonic choice: Pick California’s proposal, based on the “law of the river” that put primacy on senior water rights, and Arizona and Nevada would take the brunt of water cuts.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Senators get tough to get Space Command meeting | Colorado Springs Gazette
We need Space Command, not assurance the outcome will be fair. Colorado’s two senators took a position of strength last week. They demanded a Space Command meeting. To get it, they threatened President Joe Biden. If the government moves Space Command to Alabama, it will diminish the country’s security...
A Recent Study About the Gravity on the Planet
Planet Earth lives by the laws of gravity discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. But there are gravitational anomalies in some places where this law can’t be applied: there, a car can go uphill with its engine off, a waterfall doesn’t fall, and a very heavy boulder can sit on top of a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q 'hero' Richard Fierro to attend Biden's State of the Union address as Rep. Jason Crow's guest
The Army veteran from Colorado Springs who helped subdue the Club Q gunman will be watching from the gallery Tuesday night when President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Richard Fierro is set to attend the speech as a guest...
coloradopolitics.com
Buck, Cicilline launch bipartisan antitrust caucus aimed at holding massive tech firms to account
The Colorado Republican and Rhode Island Democrat who led legislation in the last Congress aimed at reining in what they characterize as anticompetitive behavior by the largest tech companies are vowing to keep the effort going with a new, bipartisan caucus of like-minded legislators. U.S. Reps. Ken Buck and David...
We don’t have to choose between supporting trans kids and respecting their parents
Republicans in the Iowa General Assembly and Gov. Kim Reynolds are determined to earn their culture war medals this winter with multiple bills attacking the phantom menace of transgender indoctrination. But perhaps the thorniest and most dangerous of these mean-spirited proposals is House File 180 (formerly House File 9). This would, among other things, require […] The post We don’t have to choose between supporting trans kids and respecting their parents appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 1