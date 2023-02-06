ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music

No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
Insane Drummers From Before Rock + Metal Existed

Any of these drummers could've been legends in the world of rock and metal, but instead they were legends in the world of jazz and big band. Watch them absolutely crush in the video below. Back in the 1930s, Viola Smith was called “America’s Fastest Girl Drummer.” Playing with mallets...
Grammy winner Samara Joy is now on everyone’s music radar

Samara Joy, the 23-year-old jazz sensation, won her first Grammy on Feb. 5 for Best Jazz Vocal Album for Linger Awhile. Later that night, she took home the award for Best New Artist, beating out the likes of Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long and others. Joy was in awe when...
DJ Jazzy Vee is Bringing a New Sound to Her Music in 2023

Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York, Jazzy Vee began her artistic journey at a young age, performing tap dancing and ballet on stages at the age of 4. She went on to perform in choirs, act in multiple musicals, and play the clarinet in a marching band where she acted as the lead. Jazzy Vee is an artist in her own lane as a New Jersey club, Spanish, EDM, and Reggaeton artist, music producer, and DJ.
