Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold
On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
ringsidenews.com
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Passes Away
In the scorching summer of 1993, Charlie Norris emerged onto the WCW scene, clad in the regalia of a proud Native American warrior. In his earliest days in the squared circle, Norris was embraced by fans as a valiant babyface, dispatching enhancement talent and mid-card heels with ease. He was considered a second-tier babyface under Sting.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
webisjericho.com
GoFundMe Launched For “Superstar” Billy Graham
Billy Graham has been in ill health for many years due to suffering from liver problems and has reportedly been close to death several times. In fact, less than a year ago, the 79-year-old was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs, and seven months ago had a toe amputated.
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Not Being Able To Afford Wrestler Who Become A Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Feels 'It's Time' For WWE NXT Title Match Against This Star
Few "WWE NXT" stars have experienced the sort of dominant run that current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is on. Not only did he recently pass 300 days as champion, but he's also defeated greats like Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Saturday night, Breaker added another victim to his long list of challengers — Grayson Waller. Waller just barely came up short in a steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship, but what was even more interesting was the way the show wrapped up. Carmelo Hayes arrived on the scene and implied that he was coming for the "NXT" title next after his victory over Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match earlier in the evening.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
ringsidenews.com
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
wrestletalk.com
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Didn't Save Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens
Saturday was a big day for WWE, as Cody Rhodes went on to win the Royal Rumble and secure his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match at WrestleMania against the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. That wasn't the only major talking point, though, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens received brutal beatings courtesy of The Bloodline. And while Jey Uso may have turned his back, not a single wrestler came to Owens' or Zayn's aid. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," Rhodes broke down the chaotic scene backstage as the attack unfolded.
Popculture
Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic
A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.
