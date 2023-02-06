ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

Live Wires and Downed Tree Close Westgate Drive and Knock Out Power to 841 Customers

Westgate Drive is closed near Hilma Drive south of Eureka after a Cypress tree fell taking out a power pole and blocking the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on February 7. PG&E has been requested to the scene due to live wires across the roadway from the broken power pole. A report from the scene stated that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while PG&E attempt to clear the roadway.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase

TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
TRINIDAD, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities

It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”

As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36

Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

HCSO: Investigation into two people found dead inside McKinleyville home

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Division is investigating after two people were found dead in a McKinleyville home on Feb. 6. According to the HCSO, the two people were discovered during a welfare check on the 1600 block of Kristin Way. Investigators were serving a search warrant at the home.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

One Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales After Warrants Served in Eureka and Loleta

On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a large amount of fentanyl. HCDTF agents obtained information that Joshua Scott VanDyke, 47 year old from Eureka, was selling large amounts of fentanyl from Loleta and Eureka. Agents obtained a search warrant for a trailer located near the intersection of Church Street and Montgomery Street in Loleta and a residence on the 4000 Block of Meyers Ave in Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

College of the Redwoods Presents Open Forum on Police and the Establishment of the CR Police Department

In light of recent events, including the killing of Tyre Nichols, and in an effort to foster open and transparent dialogue, on February 2, College of the Redwoods hosted the first of a series of open forums to discuss the ongoing development of a campus police department. The forums will provide a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to express their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update

The Community Development Department of the City of Arcata would like to invite the public to the in-person form-based code workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing and economic opportunities for the community.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

School Bus and a Small SUV Collided Near Orick This Morning

This morning, at about 6:35, a school bus and a small SUV collided on Hwy 101 in Orick at Lundblade Street, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Traffic is still moving slowly there as of 7:53 a.m., according to Caltrans QuickMap. One person, the woman driver of the...
ORICK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished

As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy