Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:37 a.m.: Open] Tree Down Blocking Redwood Drive Between Redway and Garberville
At 5:34 a.m., a report came into the California Highway Patrol that a tree had fallen and is blocking Redwood Drive at West Coast Drive at the south end of Redway. Reportedly, the tree is three feet in diameter and is blocking the entire roadway. Please remember that information gathered...
kymkemp.com
Live Wires and Downed Tree Close Westgate Drive and Knock Out Power to 841 Customers
Westgate Drive is closed near Hilma Drive south of Eureka after a Cypress tree fell taking out a power pole and blocking the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on February 7. PG&E has been requested to the scene due to live wires across the roadway from the broken power pole. A report from the scene stated that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while PG&E attempt to clear the roadway.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Will Wear Mourning Bands to Honor Retired Sheriff Gary Philp
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. The information below is from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. It is...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
kymkemp.com
Measure U is ‘Best for Everyone That Lives in Southern Humboldt’: Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCoSO: “#Correction Incident is located on Kristin Way.”
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
kymkemp.com
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36
Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Investigation into two people found dead inside McKinleyville home
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Division is investigating after two people were found dead in a McKinleyville home on Feb. 6. According to the HCSO, the two people were discovered during a welfare check on the 1600 block of Kristin Way. Investigators were serving a search warrant at the home.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales After Warrants Served in Eureka and Loleta
On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a large amount of fentanyl. HCDTF agents obtained information that Joshua Scott VanDyke, 47 year old from Eureka, was selling large amounts of fentanyl from Loleta and Eureka. Agents obtained a search warrant for a trailer located near the intersection of Church Street and Montgomery Street in Loleta and a residence on the 4000 Block of Meyers Ave in Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
kymkemp.com
College of the Redwoods Presents Open Forum on Police and the Establishment of the CR Police Department
In light of recent events, including the killing of Tyre Nichols, and in an effort to foster open and transparent dialogue, on February 2, College of the Redwoods hosted the first of a series of open forums to discuss the ongoing development of a campus police department. The forums will provide a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to express their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update
The Community Development Department of the City of Arcata would like to invite the public to the in-person form-based code workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Community Development Department continues to work on the draft of the Gateway Area Plan and form-based code, which taken together will provide detailed guidance for how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing and economic opportunities for the community.
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
School Bus and a Small SUV Collided Near Orick This Morning
This morning, at about 6:35, a school bus and a small SUV collided on Hwy 101 in Orick at Lundblade Street, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Traffic is still moving slowly there as of 7:53 a.m., according to Caltrans QuickMap. One person, the woman driver of the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
kymkemp.com
Roy Curless: ‘If you were lucky to be Roy’s friend then you were fortunate indeed’
Roy Curless was born on February 11, 1930 in Scotia, CA. He left this earth on February 2, 2023, just nine days shy of his 93rd birthday. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County. Roy was the middle child born to Guy and Viola Curless. Roy spent his childhood growing up in Bull Creek close to the Lewis family homestead, now known as Cueno Creek.
Comments / 0