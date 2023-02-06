ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Pacific Power announces new grants focused on community enhancement and the environment

By Pacific Power
The Triplicate
 2 days ago

Every day, organizations across Northern California are putting their hearts into projects and programs to nurture our local communities and care for the environment. These efforts weave together to create a stronger, more resilient future for the region.

The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect.

From improving access to affordable housing and workforce training to restoring watersheds and caring for neighborhood trees that bring environmental benefits to urban areas, this round of grants will underwrite a wide range of efforts that meet critical needs and improve local livability.

“We are inspired by these organizations, in towns large and small, that are working hard to lift up people in their communities and take care of the environment,” said Todd Andres, Pacific Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support this indispensable work, while helping to boost the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

This round of grants, focused on community enhancement and environmental respect, is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

The following grants totaling $7,500 were given to Northern California organizations:

Del Norte County Library District for exterior maintenance and beautification of the Crescent City branch, including pressure washing, landscaping and grounds cleanup.

Fire Safe Council of Siskiyou County for the creation of wildfire evacuation go-bags, including first aid kits, flashlights and other emergency supplies, for at-risk residents.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving

2 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington, and California).

The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power.

Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation .

The Triplicate

Del Norte County, CA
The Del Norte Triplicate is the newspaper of record in Del Norte County, nestled in the Redwoods. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.triplicate.com

