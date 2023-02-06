Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is fighting hate with compassion. It all began when Baby Girl—a nearly 6-year-old mixed breed canine—was found tied to a fire hydrant at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street in Green Bay. Photos of the abandoned pup received a massive response after locals shared them on social media, sparking an emotional reaction from countless people who chastised the dog's owner for abandoning the canine in such a manner. "Cannot believe someone could do this," wrote one Facebook user, sharing that they sat with the dog "for an hour keeping her warm waiting for someone to come back, but no one did."

