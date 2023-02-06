Read full article on original website
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Man "Humiliated" After Seeing Girlfriend Having Sex With Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
UW-Green Bay Expands Rising Phoenix Program to Kewaunee County Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program continues to gain momentum with a new partnership between Algoma, Kewaunee, and Luxemburg-Casco high schools in Kewaunee County. Current high school sophomores from those schools will have the opportunity to apply...
Snow on the way: Winter Weather Advisory takes effect 6 a.m. Thursday
The calm before the storm has begun. We'll have quiet weather Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs near 40°.
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
New Green Bay restaurant takes away food allergy fears
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Food allergies are growing at an alarming rate, and intolerance is even more so. Green Bay restaurant The Farmacy’s grand opening was Monday. Their menu is completely clean. Owner and Chef Lauren Posa have spent two years making and perfecting a menu that...
Crews Install Concrete Barriers Along Dangerous Green Bay Intersection
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are working to put in concrete barriers along Packerland Drive, south of West Mason Street. The intersection is considered to be one of the most dangerous in Brown County. Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, says that this will eliminate the high rate...
Knights earn share of first
A big road win for the St. Norbert Green Knights men’s basketball team on Tuesday night had them avenge an early season loss to Wisconsin Lutheran by beating Lutheran 66-60 to pull into a tie in the race for the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference regular season title with two games to go. In a tight game through, St. Norbert went 4 for 4 from the line in the final :22 to secure the win. Michael Payant led the way with 19 points while Evan Glaser added 17. The Knights and Wisconsin Lutheran are both 12-3 in the NACC and 15-7 overall.
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
BAY OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of 11 people, including 5 children, trapped on ice floes that broke away from the Door County shoreline Monday. One group of 9 people floated away on one piece of ice in the Bay of...
“It for sure takes some crazy”: Kimberly grad now nationally-ranked heptathlete
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After winning back-to-back Track & Field state titles at Kimberly High School, Austin Wallace knew he wanted to run in college. But he didn’t know what event he would focus on. “I told him about the multi-events and his eyes lit up,” said Brad Hoerth, Kimberly head coach. That conversation over five […]
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer Service
Rob's Import Repair, a leading provider of European and import vehicle services, has made a big move to a new location in Appleton, Wisconsin. The company has relocated from its former location in Kaukauna, WI, to better serve its growing customer base and provide top-notch services to its clients.
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives. “Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond...
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Hot and cold Phoenix
The Green Bay Phoenix women remain tied for the Horizon League regular season lead with a handful of games to go after another impressive road victory on Sunday. GB rolled over Oakland 70-50 with Bailey Butler putting up 16 points to go along with 9 assists. The Lady Phoenix share first place in the Horizon with Cleveland State at 12-2, they improved to 19-4 overall.
Dog left tied to fire hydrant with heartbreaking note and backpack. Shelter gives compassionate response to owner.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. It has since been updated. The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is fighting hate with compassion. It all began when Baby Girl—a nearly 6-year-old mixed breed canine—was found tied to a fire hydrant at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street in Green Bay. Photos of the abandoned pup received a massive response after locals shared them on social media, sparking an emotional reaction from countless people who chastised the dog's owner for abandoning the canine in such a manner. "Cannot believe someone could do this," wrote one Facebook user, sharing that they sat with the dog "for an hour keeping her warm waiting for someone to come back, but no one did."
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
