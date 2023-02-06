Read full article on original website
History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?
Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
Augusta, South Carolina students compete at Science Bowl
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta and South Carolina students will put their knowledge to the test this weekend during the Science Bowl. The next generation of scientists and engineers will compete in a Jeopardy-style competition based on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth, space, energy, mathematics, and physics.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes case for 3-day weekends
A 6-year-old Georgia boy has made his case that there should be three days off school per week. Watch the adorable video here.
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
Georgia State Park for Family Spring Break? Parks Deliver Fun, Locations, Accommodations for All Ages
If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.
OnlyInYourState
The Park In Georgia That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
When you think of magical places to visit in the winter, the Peach State likely doesn’t come to mind. Sure, the North Georgia mountains get snow on a regular basis, but it’s still not the several feet that you might see in New England or the Midwest. In much of Georgia, it’s not unusual to be able to wear shorts at Christmastime! Many people are surprised to learn that it does snow in Georgia, at least in some parts of the state. We have plenty of winter parks to visit that are magnificent and oh-so-scenic, and you’ll often find them covered in snow! One of our favorites state parks in Georgia to visit in the winter is Vogel State Park near Blairsville.
Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her
A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Eggs and Issues speakers say Georgia economy is sunny side up
Approximately 2,600 business leaders and others packed a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 11 for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, a gathering at which representatives of business, industry, and government across the state report on Georgia’s economic standing and offer predictions and recommendations for the future.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
On Common Ground News
Dee-Dawkins-Haigler’s Birthday Celebration, Jan. 31, 2023
Former Georgia Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, civil rights activist and global humanitarian, celebrated her birthday with a host of friends on Jan. 31, 2023 at Sudo’s Bar and Grill in Ellenwood, GA. Happy times, a great celebration for an awesome trailblazer who continues to give back to the community! Thank you for allowing On Common Ground News to celebrate your special da, Dee!
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Consumers Received 282.1 Million Robocalls in January, Atlanta at Top for Most Robocalled U.S. Cities
According to YouMail Robocall Index, Georgia consumers received 282.1 million robocalls in January 2023. Broken down, that’s 9.1 million per day, 379.2 thousand per hour, and 105.3 per second. The average calls per person for the month is 22.3. Atlanta made it to the top in 2 categories across...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
WRDW-TV
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent episodes of the civil rights movement. The Orangeburg Massacre happened at the S.C. State Campus back in 1968 after highway patrolmen shot at hundreds of Black students from both S.C. State and Claflin University following days of peaceful protests.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week,...
Remains of Georgia sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Arlington
BALL GROUND, Ga. — A recently-identified Georgia sailor who was killed 82 years ago, will now be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a news release from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office. The remains of Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class John M. Donald will be...
2 in Georgia win big in Monday's $747 million Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — For the first time since November, we have a Powerball jackpot winner. Unfortunately, if you live in Georgia, you weren't the big winner. However, two in Georgia are walking away with a nice chunk of change. The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7,...
