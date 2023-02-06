ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drivers urged to be watchful of seasonal wildlife migration

By Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKV2Y_0kdiCFaF00

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) documents an average of more than 6,000 vehicle collisions with deer and elk each year. The actual number of collisions is likely higher, as many are not reported if there is minimal damage or no human injuries.

The encounters frequently lead to damaged vehicles triggering expensive repair costs, and often the collisions can cause human injuries and even death. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports 24 people in Oregon died in vehicle collisions with animals between 2011 and 2020.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and ODOT are urging Oregonians to Watch out for Wildlife this time of year and follow these tips:

• Be careful when driving in areas that have special signs indicating the possible presence of wildlife. These signs are posted for a reason.

• Be alert in areas with dense vegetation along the road or while going around curves. Wildlife near the road may not be visible.

• If you see one animal, stay alert. There may be others nearby.

• If you see wildlife on or near the road, slow down and stay in your lane. Many serious crashes are the result of drivers losing control as they swerve to avoid wildlife.

The same advice applies for smaller wildlife like raccoons; try to stay in your lane and do not swerve for these animals. They are less dangerous to vehicles than big game animals and maintaining control of your vehicle is most important.

• Always wear your seat belt. Even a minor collision could result in serious injuries.

ODFW, ODOT and partner organizations are working to reduce the risk of vehicle-wildlife collisions by building wildlife crossings. The crossings allow wildlife to safely follow their migration patterns over or under a road. Data shows wildlife crossings on Hwy 97 near Sunriver have reduced vehicle-wildlife collisions by nearly 90 percent.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021 is providing $350 million in competitive grants to the states for wildlife crossings and other mitigation. ODFW, ODOT and other partners will be working to secure grants for projects.

Oregon drivers can also show their support by purchasing a Watch for Wildlife license plate. The revenue generated from license plate sales will benefit projects that help wildlife move within their range and between habitat patches. Originally developed by the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, the license plate is now available at the DMV.

The Central Oregon Coast is experiencing its seasonal cold weather. Although the weather slows down our daily commute, we are not nearly as affected as wildlife, specifically elk and deer.

Natural food sources are lean in the upper elevations in the coast range during the winter as snow falls, covering the ground. This time of year with snow accumulation in the coast range and freezing temperatures periodically down to sea level, elk and deer may move to even lower elevations to find adequate food.

These additional movements often mean that the animals are crossing major roads both day and night which creates hazards to motorists. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like motorists and spectators to be mindful of the animal movements. If you see one deer cross in front of you, chances are there is another one behind.

Please take into account that the animals are often stressed due to additional migration in search of food. When spectating please keep a minimum distance of 100 yards from wildlife. If the animals begin to move from your presence, don’t follow them. Oregon Revised Statute 498.006 does protect the chasing or harassing of wildlife.

For more information and tips, visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net

Comments / 1

Related
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

More returns in 2023?

Fishery managers are predicting more spring Chinook salmon will be returning to the region this year, although only 10 percent are likely to be wild fish. According to a recent report, Oregon’s and Washington’s when native returns in 2022 amounted to 15.5 percent. Historically, wild spring Chinook spawned...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Tree Scorching: New report shows 'heat dome' damage

Widespread tree scorch in the Pacific Northwest that became visible shortly after multiple days of record-setting, triple-digit temperatures in June 2021 was more attributable to heat than to drought conditions, Oregon State University researchers say. In a paper published in Tree Physiology, a team led by Christopher Still of the OSU College of Forestry cites evidence that leaf discoloration and damage are consistent with direct exposure to solar radiation during the hottest afternoons of the “heat dome” that covered northwestern North America. ...
OREGON STATE
nwsportsmanmag.com

No Keeper Sturgeon Fishery On Columbia Below Bonneville In 2023

Catch and release fishing will continue as usual, of course, but don’t expect any sturgeon retention opportunities on the Lower Columbia this year. Staffers from ODFW and WDFW made that recommendation today for the waters from Buoy 10 upstream to Bonneville as the overall sturgeon population continues to decline, driven by poor recruitment of juveniles. No commercial season will be recommended either.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Oregon public universities respond to Gov. Kotek’s recommended budget

SALEM — On Jan. 31, Oregon’s public university presidents stressed the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels in Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended 2023-2025 state budget will result in lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce. Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student...
OREGON STATE
oregoncoasttoday.com

A love like no otter

February is the month that puts a microscope on relationships: are you in one at all, are you in a good one, could you do better? But it’s a different type of relationship that Robert Bailey, board president of the Elakha Alliance, will be talking about at the Oregon State University Extension office in Newport on Thursday, Feb. 16.
NEWPORT, OR
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Caboose In Oregon

If you or someone you love loves trains, then we have a fantastic adventure right here for you! First, this road trip will give you the opportunity to take a scenic train ride in Oregon near Baker City. After you’re done riding the train, you’ll take a beautiful drive north and will enjoy views of the incredible, snow-capped Wallowa Mountains to Joseph, where you’ll spend the night in a renovated historic caboose. This trip is perfect for railroad enthusiasts and adventurers of all kinds. Read on to learn more.
BAKER CITY, OR
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

OSU Offers Statewide Seed Kit Giveaway

The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms. The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker

One of the two Oregon state troopers who pulled over state Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland, last week told him he would be treated differently because he’s a legislator. Nelson, one of the only Black representatives in the state House, was pulled over during his commutes home from the state Capitol in Salem on Jan. 30 […] The post Watch: Oregon State Police video shows two traffic stops of Black lawmaker appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
pnwag.net

ODA Looks To Fill 55 Commissioner Openings

The Oregon Department of Agriculture is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. Acting ODA Director Lauren Henderson appoints commissioners. Once selected commissioners serve as public officials; most positions are for a three-year term. Duties include making decisions about funding for promotion, education, and research projects. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, an Oregon resident, and have an active interest in improving economic conditions for the commodity. However, they cannot be directly associated with producing or handling the specific commodity they seek to serve.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
EUGENE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
778
Followers
928
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy